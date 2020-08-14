Con Edison To Webcast Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) Presentation On August 26

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison's corporate leadership will make an Environmental, Social, and Governance presentation on Wednesday, August 26 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.

Presenters from the company's senior leadership will include:

John McAvoy , Chairman, President and CEO, Consolidated Edison, Inc., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Consolidated Edison Company of New York , Inc.

, Chairman, President and CEO, Consolidated Edison, Inc., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Consolidated Edison Company of , Inc. Timothy Cawley , President, Consolidated Edison Company of New York , Inc.

, President, Consolidated Edison Company of , Inc. Robert Sanchez , President and Chief Executive Officer, Orange & Rockland Utilities, Inc.

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Orange & Rockland Utilities, Inc. Robert Hoglund , Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Consolidated Edison, Inc. and Consolidated Edison Company of New York , Inc.

, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Consolidated Edison, Inc. and Consolidated Edison Company of , Inc. Mary Kelly , Senior Vice President, Corporate Shared Services, Consolidated Edison Company of New York , Inc.

The live webcast and replay will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cc/ed2. The link also will be posted at the Con Edison Investor Relations website at https://investor.conedison.com/presentations-webcasts.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $13 billion in annual revenues and $59 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY), a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R), a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which through its subsidiaries invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects.

