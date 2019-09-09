CONA Services Selects Plantensive for Two Year Supply Chain Planning Transformation Project

READING, Pa., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantensive, a supply chain and retail planning consulting provider, announces that they have entered into a joint project with CONA Services LLC on a large-scale supply chain planning transformation project. CONA Services is running an IT Platform (CONA) for the North American Coca-Cola bottling business. It provides the participating bottlers a common set of processes, data standards, and IT solutions. They also provide services to their bottlers that enable a superior customer experience and digital business innovation. In other words, CONA Services delivers solutions for the bottlers to optimally run their daily business and refresh the world.

CONA Services is partnering with Plantensive to design and implement a single JDA software planning platform across twelve bottling companies in North America. The project is expected to provide significant financial benefit to the bottlers and will integrate demand planning across the previously separate supply chains. Over the course of the project, Plantensive will assist CONA Services to make this a successful implementation and seamless transformation. Rajen Raval, VP of Manufacturing for CONA Services, added that "Plantensive was selected for their Agile Deployment Methodology, integrated toolkit, and strength and experience of their internal team."

"We are thrilled to be working with CONA Services on this project," said Dan Luttner, Plantensive Partner and Relationship Manager for the CONA Services project. "Being one of the largest JDA implementers in this space was a very critical factor for the selection of our team for this project and paired with our business process consulting and change management teams this partnership makes sense," said Dan.

Both CONA Services and Plantensive are committed to driving the financial benefits of the project to the bottler network, which will continue well past the conclusion of the project in 2021.

Plantensive, A Vaco Company, is a supply chain, retail planning, and category management solutions provider to many of the fortune 500 and mid-market companies across the CPG, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries. We provide end to end supply chain solutions and proven tools to accelerate value. We build, implement and optimize dynamic, reliable supply chain solutions aligned with your business strategy so you can meet demand efficiently and build network resiliency to adapt to business challenges, new regulations and potential disruptions. From building strategy to implementing it, we've got you covered. Plantensive's global supply chain services meet you wherever you are in your journey – from your suppliers to your customers. For more information on Plantensive, visit us at www.plantensive.com.

