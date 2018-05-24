Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors

About Anil Arora

Anil Arora, age 57, has served as a director and vice-chairman of Envestnet, Inc. since November 2015. He has also served as chief executive of Envestnet | Yodlee, a unit of Envestnet Inc., during this time. Previously, he was president and chief executive officer and a director of Yodlee, Inc. since February 2000. Arora served as the chairman of the board of directors of Yodlee from March 2014 through November 2015. Prior to joining Yodlee, Arora served in various positions with Gateway, Inc., a computer hardware manufacturer which was acquired by Acer Inc. in 2007. From 1995 to 1998, Arora served in various positions for The Pillsbury Company, a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods, including vice president, strategy and marketing for North America and vice president, general manager for Progresso. Prior to Pillsbury, Arora served for more than a decade in various brand management and corporate strategy and operations roles for Kraft Foods Group, Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods. Arora holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a BS in business administration from Rockford College.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim® and Orville Redenbacher's®, as well as emerging brands, including Alexia®, Blake's®, Frontera® and Duke's®, offer choices for every occasion. With an ongoing commitment to corporate citizenship, Conagra Brands has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability™ North America Index for six consecutive years. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA: Mike Cummins

312-549-5257

Michael.Cummins@conagra.com

INVESTORS: Brian Kearney

312-549-5002

IR@conagra.com

