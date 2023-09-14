Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Francisco Fraga to its Board of Directors

News provided by

Conagra Brands, Inc.

14 Sep, 2023, 16:35 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that Francisco Fraga, 50, has been elected to its board of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. All director nominees were elected to the board of directors, which increased to 11 members.

"We are pleased to welcome Francisco to the Conagra Brands board," said Richard H. Lenny, chair, Conagra Brands. "Conagra and our shareholders will benefit from Francisco's breadth of experience managing large-scale information technology and cybersecurity initiatives across industries, including food and consumer packaged goods, as well as his proven track record as an executive leader. His global eCommerce expertise will also be an invaluable addition to our board."

Francisco Fraga said, "Conagra Brands is well positioned at the forefront of the food industry as it continues to modernize an extensive portfolio of iconic brands. I am excited to join the board and play a part in Conagra's success and look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members and the management team."

About Francisco Fraga
Francisco Fraga is the SVP and Chief Information Officer, U.S. Pharmaceutical, at McKesson Corporation, a diversified healthcare services leader. Prior to his time with McKesson, Mr. Fraga served as SVP and Chief Information & Technology Officer at Campbell Soup Company and in various information technology leadership roles including Vice President Global Chief Technology Officer and CIO Feminine Care at Procter & Gamble.

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

MEDIA: [email protected] 
INVESTORS: [email protected] 

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

Also from this source

CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF FISCAL 2024 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE, WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Orville Redenbacher's Debuts New Popcorn Seasonings

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.