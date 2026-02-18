Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of John Mulligan and Pietro Satriano to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, today announced the appointment of John Mulligan and Pietro Satriano to its board of directors, effective immediately. With these additions, the Conagra Brands board will increase to 12 members.

"We are pleased to welcome John and Pietro to the Conagra Brands board," said Richard H. Lenny, chair, Conagra Brands. "Conagra and its shareholders will benefit from their extensive leadership and corporate governance experience. In addition, John brings relevant expertise navigating retail business challenges and driving strategy, while Pietro provides food industry experience with corporate transformation and supply chain excellence."

John Mulligan said, "It is an exciting time to join Conagra Brands as it focuses on leveraging technology to drive its business and innovation agenda. I look forward to working with the board and management to pursue Conagra's strategy."

Pietro Satriano said, "I am honored to join the board and play a part in Conagra's success. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members and the management team as Conagra continues to focus on innovation and operational transformation."

About John Mulligan

John Mulligan is the former chief operating officer of Target Corporation, a leading U.S. general merchandise retailer, where he served as chief financial officer and in other executive roles in finance, digital, and human resources. Mr. Mulligan also served as a director of McDonald's corporation, a multi-national fast-service restaurant chain, for ten years ending in 2025, serving as chair of its public policy & strategy committee and chair of its audit & finance committee.

About Pietro Satriano

Pietro Satriano is the former chairman of the board and chief executive officer of US Foods Holding Corp., a leading foodservice company, where he started as chief merchandising officer. He has served in various leadership positions at Loblaw Companies, a leading food retailer, and LoyaltyOne Canada, a provider of marketing services primarily to retailers. He currently serves on the board of directors of CarMax, Inc., a specialty retailer of automobiles, and Metro, Inc., a Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer. He is also a senior lecturer at Harvard Business School and an executive advisor for JMPS Advisory LLC, a business consulting and advisory firm.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2025 net sales of nearly $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA: [email protected]

INVESTORS: [email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.