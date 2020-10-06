Conagra Brands Announces Chief Supply Chain Officer Dave Biegger Will Retire At End Of Fiscal Year

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that its executive vice president and chief supply chain officer, Dave Biegger, has made the decision to retire from the organization in May 2021 after leading the company's supply chain function for the past five years. Since he joined Conagra Brands in 2015, Biegger's nearly 40 years of deep supply chain knowledge, operational expertise and strong leadership have greatly benefitted the organization.

"Dave has been an integral part of our leadership team through times of tremendous change, including the global COVID-19 pandemic," said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer, Conagra Brands. "I'd like to thank Dave for all of his contributions to Conagra Brands over this transformative period in our company's history."

Prior to joining Conagra Brands, Dave was responsible for Campbell Soup Company's Global Supply Chain. He started his career at Procter & Gamble, where he spent 24 years in various supply chain roles. Dave earned his Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in chemical engineering, from Iowa State University.

The company has begun a search for Biegger's successor. It expects a smooth transition of responsibilities for this important role with a period of collaboration between Biegger and his replacement.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

