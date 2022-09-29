Conagra Brands Brings Impressive Portfolio of Snacks to 2022 NACS Expo

Leading brands ready to showcase upcoming innovation and top sellers

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. ( NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, returns to the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Expo with a dynamic collection of snacks from several iconic and emerging brands. Conagra's $2.9 billion1 snacking portfolio, one of the largest and fastest growing in the food industry, has a solution for nearly every snacking occasion. The 2022 NACS Expo, the convenience store industry's biggest annual gathering, is in Las Vegas from October 2-4.

DAVID® Seeds, America's #1 seed brand, is partnering with Frank's RedHot®, America's #1 selling hot sauce. DAVID Frank's RedHot Jumbo sunflower seeds will arrive in stores in early 2023. Arriving in stores in early 2023, Snack Pack® Cinnabon® evokes a delicious, craveable experience featuring two indulgent layers inspired by the iconic Cinnabon cinnamon roll flavors you know and love. Arriving in stores in early 2023, Snack Pack® STARBURST® All Pink Juicy Gels® are bursting with strawberry flavor. Arriving in stores in early 2023, new Snack Pack® Fruity PEBBLES™ pudding will bring the "Yabba Dabba Doo™" to snack time with fun, vibrant colors that replicate the iconic cereal.

"The impressive breadth of our snacking line-up truly comes to life at the NACS Expo," said Lucy Brady, President of Grocery & Snacks for Conagra Brands. "Consumers enter C-stores looking for quick, satisfying solutions, and we know our collection of snacks will grab their attention and leave them happy."

Demand for snacks continues to rise, with the average consumer snacking 700 times per year – up 30 occasions annually from five years ago.2 To meet those needs, Conagra offers category leaders in meat snacks, seeds, warehouse-delivered salty snacks and popcorn, pudding and gels, and more. An exciting collection of licensing partners across the portfolio further enhances Conagra's newest offerings.

The Conagra Brands booth models the convenience store environment, allowing customers to see how Conagra's portfolio can be displayed in their stores. Among the brands and products on display at the NACS Expo are:

Slim Jim: With spicy attitude and flavor, Slim Jim®, America's #1 meat stick3, continues to deliver a meaty punch that knocks out hunger. The biggest wallop comes from the Savage stick, 3 oz. meat sticks available in Original, Mild and Spicy. With more than $45 million in annual sales, Savage is the #1 innovation in all of meat snacks over the last three years.4

Slim Jim never takes hunger lying down, but the Slim Jim Monster Short Boi,™ offers retailers a new way to shelve Slim Jim horizontally for maximum sales opportunities. Leveraging Slim Jim's position as the No. 1 impulse purchase meat snack brand5, the Monster Short Boi is a .97 oz. meat stick that is compact enough to be shelved on front-end and checkout lane candy racks. Slim Jim fans can also enjoy the classic combo of meat and cheese with the Slim Jim Original 'N Cheese Big Boss™, which delivers 13g of protein per pack.

For those seeking an elevated meat snacks experience, Conagra's portfolio also includes Duke's®, America's #1 premium meat snack6, with the brand's signature offering, the Original Recipe Smoked Shorty Sausages.

Pickled sausage fans know that Big Mama® pickled sausage, the #1 pickled meat snack7, offers crave-worthy pickled taste and an unbeatable value with the best price per ounce in all of meat snacks.8

DAVID and BiGS Sunflower Seeds: Flavored sunflower seeds are driving growth within the category, with sales growing six times faster than Original.9 DAVID® Seeds, America's #1 seed brand10, is partnering with another category leader, Frank's RedHot®, America's #1 selling hot sauce11. DAVID Frank's RedHot Jumbo sunflower seeds will arrive in stores in January 2023, but visitors to NACS can get a first taste of the hottest new offering in sunflower seeds.

Co-branded flavors with licensed partners continue to outpace overall category growth, with sales up 36% from year ago. Leading the way is BiGS® Seeds, America's #1 flavored seed brand.12 BiGS collection includes BiGS Vlasic® Dill Pickle sunflower seeds, the #1 selling flavored sunflower seed13; BiGS Takis® Fuego® sunflower seeds, last year's #1 innovation in sunflower seeds14; and BiGS newest flavor, BiGS Little Caesars ExtraMostBestest® Pepperoni Pizza sunflower seeds.

Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP and ACT II: Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP® popcorn continues to fuel category growth with its consumer-loved Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn made with "Real Simple Ingredients. Nothing Fake." A variety of sizes make BOOMCHICKAPOP perfect for a quick snack on-the-go or a treat to share with friends.

ACT II®, the top-selling value brand of microwave popcorn15, offers a ready-to-eat version of the flavor popcorn lovers crave most: Butter! Available in 1.7 oz. bags, ACT II Butter Lovers® ready-to-eat popcorn is a delicious snack that can be enjoyed anywhere.

Andy Capp's: The Andy Capp's salty snacks portfolio continues to be on fire, with sales in the convenience store channel up more than +50% over the last two years16. This leader in value salty snacks17 offers the legendary tastes of Andy Capp's Hot Fries and Cheddar Fries, complimented by Andy Capp's Beer Battered Onion Rings, available in 2 oz. bags of Original and Hot.

Snack Pack: Co-branded partnerships highlight the newest offerings from Snack Pack®, with the brand previewing four exciting new puddings and gels. Snack Pack Cinnabon® evokes a delicious, craveable experience featuring two indulgent layers inspired by the iconic Cinnabon cinnamon roll flavors you know and love. New Snack Pack Fruity PEBBLES™ pudding will bring the "Yabba Dabba Doo™" to snack time with fun, vibrant colors that replicate the iconic cereal. And new Snack Pack STARBURST® All Pink Juicy Gels® are bursting with strawberry flavor.

Snack Pack's new Ice Cream Sandwich pudding offers the taste of a classic ice cream treat. Made with premium imported cocoa, Snack Pack's rich and creamy recipe includes vanilla ice cream flavored pudding sandwiched between layers of rich chocolate cookie flavored pudding.

In addition to new products, Conagra Brands is also showcasing their collection of merchandising vehicles which enable optimal assortment, better placement, and improved product visibility to maximize impulse purchase. With solutions for in-aisle, end cap displays and counter tops, Conagra Brands offers resources to help each customer find a customized solution.

For more information on Conagra Brands, including innovation from the company's roster of nearly 100 brands, visit conagrabrands.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. ( NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

