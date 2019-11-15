Conagra Brands Celebrates America Recycles Day By Honoring 2019 Zero Waste Champions

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebrating America Recycles Day, a day created to raise awareness around recycling and keeping materials out of landfills, Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is honoring its employees' commitment to reducing waste through its Zero Waste Champion awards. Eleven facilities are being recognized as Zero Waste Champions for their efforts to divert more than 95 percent of materials from landfills through recycling and other innovative waste reduction measures. These facilities helped Conagra achieve an 85 percent1 companywide waste diversion rate in fiscal 2019.

Conagra's zero waste strategy revolves around systematically and strategically reducing the amount of waste our facilities generate to maximize the use of resources for the future. For unavoidable waste, comprised mainly of food and packaging materials, the company encourages imaginative ways to donate, reuse or recycle, such as composting or diverting organic waste to animal feed. The Zero Waste Champion facilities are critical in leading the company's zero waste efforts and this year's honorees include frozen, snacks, international, and grocery manufacturing facilities from both the legacy Conagra and Pinnacle Foods networks.

"Conagra Brands is committed to reducing waste throughout our operations through recycling and other measures," said Katya Hantel, director, Sustainable Development, Conagra Brands. "As we celebrate America Recycles Day, we're proud to honor our Zero Waste Champion facilities and employees who are leading the company's recycling efforts and identifying innovative opportunities to reduce waste at the source."

The 2019 Zero Waste Champion facilities include:

Brookston, Indiana

Centralia, Illinois

Dresden, Ontario

Hamburg, Iowa

Irapuato, Mexico

Lakeview , Iowa

, Mankato, Minnesota

Maple Grove, Minnesota

Mattoon, Illinois

Oakdale, California

Waseca, Minnesota

