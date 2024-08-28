Conagra Brands Completes Divesture of Its 51.8% Ownership Stake in Agro Tech Foods Limited

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) announced that all conditions for the previously announced sale by one of its subsidiaries of its 51.8% ownership stake in Agro Tech Foods Limited (ATFL), a food company based in India, have been fulfilled and the transaction has been completed. This transaction is the latest step in Conagra's strategy to continuously reshape its portfolio to maximize shareholder value. Effective with the sale, Conagra Brands no longer consolidates the results of ATFL in its financial statements.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

