Conagra Brands Debuts Dynamic Collection of New Products

"We have a diverse collection of new food that offers something for every taste," said Burke Raine, President, Refrigerated & Frozen for Conagra Brands. "Our team has worked hard to craft delicious new recipes, and we look forward to consumers trying them for the first time."

Highlights from Conagra Brands' summer slate of new food include the following.

Dolly Serves Up New Dinner and Desserts: Dolly Parton's Southern-style recipes have been a big hit in the baking aisle thanks to her Duncan Hines® baking collection. In a deal brokered by IMG, the music legend is now bringing her favorite dishes to the freezer section with a classic pasta dish and two new frozen desserts. The new Dolly Parton's Homestyle Macaroni & Cheese is certain to be a crowd pleaser, with a Dolly-approved recipe of pasta in a creamy cheese sauce made with real cheddar cheese. The 76 oz. dish is perfect for parties and larger gatherings.

For dessert, Dolly is dishing out two of her favorites: Decadent Chocolate Pie and Original Whipped Cheesecake. The chocolate pie features a flaky pastry crust filled with chocolate fudge and is sprinkled with powdered sugar. Southern-inspired ingredients highlight the cheesecake recipe, with a cream cheese and buttermilk filling paired with a graham cracker crust made with molasses. No baking needed; both desserts are ready to serve after thawing.

New Chef Boyardee Meals Hit the Freezer Aisle: Chef Boyardee® has long brought smiles to the dinner table with beloved pasta dishes, and now the iconic Chef is arriving in the freezer aisle with three delicious new skillet meals. The lineup features three crowd-pleasing favorites including Spaghetti & Meatballs, Chicken Alfredo, and Cheese Ravioli. These meals have all the classic flavor you'd expect of a homemade dish and make it easy to get a delicious family meal on the table in just 15 minutes.

A Contemporary Take on Frozen Vegetables: With a variety of styles and sizes, Birds Eye® and Alexia® are delivering an elevated array of new vegetable dishes. Four new sauced vegetables from Birds Eye offer delicious flavor with the convenience of Birds Eye's Steamfresh® microwave prep method. Choose from Maple Glazed Carrots, Teriyaki Glazed Green Beans, Garlic Butter Broccoli and Garlic Butter Green Beans.

Birds Eye is also taking a cue from top chefs with a trio of new potato dishes. These 20-24 oz. family sized portions are packed with flavor and ready in minutes from the microwave. The line-up includes Garlic Herb Baby Potatoes, Cheesy Potato Casserole and Loaded Mashed Potatoes.

Alexia continues to elevate the vegetable side dish experience, drawing on the brand's chef-founded roots and a commitment to quality ingredients. This year, the brand is introducing two new oven roasters and two new skillet vegetables. Parmesan Truffle Broccoli and Balsamic Brussels Sprouts & Carrots deliver tempting oven-roasted flavor. Brown Butter Green Beans and Hot Honey Carrots are delectable, contemporary side dishes that are quick to prepare in a skillet.

Birds Eye Voila! has Dinner Covered: Birds Eye Voila!® meals offer the goodness of Birds Eye vegetables in a delicious multi-serve meal. The new Sesame Chicken features tempura-breaded chicken paired with broccoli, carrots, and white rice tossed in a sweet sesame sauce. This new dish is available in a 42 oz. family size offering. Birds Eye Voila! is also introducing new sizes for two beloved favorites. The Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese is now available in 21 oz. and 60 oz. sizes, and features pasta, white meat chicken, and broccoli covered in a delicious cheesy ranch and bacon flavored sauce. The restaurant-inspired Beef Lo Mein is now available in a 54 oz. value size, offering a delicious combination of tender strips of beef with lo mein noodles, bok choy, onions, and carrots in a savory sauce.

Healthy Choice Delivers Bold Better for You Flavor: With modern recipes inspired by restaurant trends, four new meals from Healthy Choice® bring great flavor to the "better for you" frozen category. This new line of single-serve meals features a main protein, two sides, and a flavorful sauce, making it the perfect solution for either lunch or dinner. Offerings include Creamy Chicken Marinara with orzo pasta and seasoned broccoli; Balsamic Garlic Steak with green beans and garlic mashed potatoes; Lemon Parmesan Chicken with a blend of grains and seasoned vegetables; and Salsa Verde Chicken with brown rice and black beans.

Healthy Choice is also adding to the brand's popular line-up of bowls. Grain-Free Power Bowls will feature a new Spicy Steak Burrito Bowl, Simply Steamers is delivering a new Pasta with Chicken Bolognese, and Café Steamers® is expanding with a new Chicken Alfredo bowl.

Blake's, Evol Present Flavorful New Meals: Blake's® and Evol® are also debuting four new frozen single-serve meals featuring a protein and two sides, offering a delicious and convenient protein packed meal. Blake's, a leader in all-natural comfort food, is serving Country Fried Chicken with roasted potatoes and green beans; BBQ Seasoned Pork with cheesy pasta and sweet corn; Homestyle Meatloaf with roasted potatoes and sweet corn; and Roasted Chicken with cheesy rice and broccoli.

Drawing inspiration from modern menus, the Evol meals are equally tempting. Try new Hot Honey Chicken with roasted sweet potatoes and seasoned brussels sprouts; Garlic Herb Steak with tri-cut potatoes and seasoned broccoli; Chicken Adobo with cilantro rice and elote-style corn; and Homestyle Meatballs & Orzo with seasoned green beans. Evol also offers a new seafood and pasta dish, Garlic Shrimp Cavatappi, with pasta, shrimp and a creamy garlic sauce.

Banquet, Hungry-Man Deliver Bold Flavors, Big Portions: There's no need to take sides in the chicken sandwich wars; Banquet® is delivering the taste you love from your favorite QSR sandwiches right at home. Two new varieties of Banquet MEGA Crispy Chicken Filets – Original and Spicy – deliver crispier, more flavorful breading and are perfect as a sandwich or as a center-of-plate entrée.

The Banquet MEGA line is also adding three new single-serve meals: Chicken Bacon Alfredo and the Spicy Chicken Queso Burrito Bowl offer forkable twists on popular Italian and Mexican dishes. New MEGA Meats Meatloaf dishes out a generous helping of this comfort food classic, accompanied by mashed potatoes and corn.

The dinner time dilemma of choosing between two tempting entrees has been solved. Hungry-Man® has three new Hungry-Man Combos that offer two classic recipes in one single-serve meal. The hearty pairings include Fried Chicken & Salisbury Steak, served with cheddar cheese sauced noodles and mashed potatoes and gravy; Meatloaf & BBQ Chicken, accompanied by mashed potatoes and tri-cut potatoes with BBQ sauce; and Orange Chicken & Teriyaki Chicken, served with sides of white race with carrots and lo mein noodles with broccoli.

Another familiar favorite rounds out Hungry-Man's new meals. Chicken Parmesan will satisfy your appetite with a pair of breaded white meat chicken patties, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, and served with penne pasta and green beans. There's even a brownie for dessert.

Marie Callender's Presents Expanded Lineup of Comforting Meals: Enjoy made-from-scratch flavor in just a few minutes with Marie Callender's new craveable, delicious meals. Marie Callender's has two new Asian-inspired bowls: a sweet and citrusy Orange Chicken and a savory Chicken Fried Rice. Marie Callender's new single-serve meals lineup includes Chicken Marinara, served on a bed of pasta and accompanied by broccoli, and a Lemon Herb Chicken with green beans and orzo pasta. Marie Callender's Meals to Share line welcomes two new dishes with robust flavors and tender pastas: Swedish Meatballs & Pasta and Garlic Chicken & Pasta.

Flavors From Around the Globe: As consumers seek globally inspired cuisines, brands such as Bertolli®, P.F. Chang's Home Menu® and Frontera® are tempting their palates. New Bertolli Oven Bakes are inspired by popular Italian restaurant dishes and are easy to heat and serve. The new line includes Chicken Parmigiana & Penne, Chicken Alfredo, and Meatball Rigatoni. While you wait for the main dish, enjoy two new Bertolli appetizers – Three Cheese Toasted Ravioli and Parmesan Arancini.

P.F. Chang's Home Menu delivers restaurant-inspired recipes from the popular Bistro. Leveraging the popularity of home air fryers, three new tempura chicken meals deliver a crispy and saucy chicken dish the whole family will love. Options include Crispy Sesame Chicken, General Chang's Crispy Chicken, and a new recipe for Honey Chicken. The multi-serve meals are perfect for pairing with P.F. Chang's Home Menu rice.

Frontera brings to life authentic Mexican restaurant style food through chef-inspired recipes and quality ingredients. Frontera's new single-serve meals contain two delicious enchiladas featuring top flavors: Cheese Enchiladas with Red Enchilada Sauce, and Chicken Enchiladas with Chile Verde Sauce.

New Plant-Based Options: The Gardein® Ultimate Plant-Based® line has set the standard for great taste in the category with a diverse, flavor-packed menu. Three new offerings in the Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based collection include Ultimate Plant-Based Crispy Breaded F'Sh; Ultimate Plant-Based Meatballs; and Ultimate Plant-Based Chick'n Fried Rice Bowl.

Purple Carrot continues to deliver delicious food that celebrates plants as the star of the dish. Purple Carrot's two new Asian-inspired bowls offer plant-based meals featuring top trending flavors, Vegetable Tikka Masala and Sweet & Sour Cauliflower.

A Second Choice for Wendy's Chili Lovers: The debut of Wendy's® Chili was a huge success in the grocery aisle, driving 70% of category dollar sales growth in its first year1. Now chili lovers have a second flavor to enjoy, a "No Beans" variety with 30% more beef than the original. Inspired by the Wendy's Original Chili Recipe, this restaurant-inspired classic is made with 100% all-natural beef, offering 33g of protein per can.

Glutino Delivers Craveable Gluten-Free Cookies and Pretzels: Glutino®, a leader in the gluten-free snacks category, is meeting the demand for gluten-free snacks with six delicious new sandwich cookies and pretzels. Flavors of the gluten-free sandwich cookies, which feature 30% less sugar than Glutino's original sandwich cookies, include Swiss Miss® Hot Cocoa, Lemon Pie and Mint.

Glutino is also bringing big flavor to its gluten-free pretzels. New Vlasic® Dill Pickle flavored and Honey Mustard flavored pretzels are perfect for those seeking a savory treat. To satisfy the sweet tooth, new Birthday Cake Pretzels feature pretzel twists enrobed in vanilla-flavored coating and topped with sprinkles.

