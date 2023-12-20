Conagra Brands Employees Raise More Than $500,000 During Annual "United for Change" Campaign

Funds support United Way, addressing root causes of poverty and important social issues that resonate with the diverse interests of employees.

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands announced today the results of its annual "United for Change" employee giving campaign, raising more than $500,000 to benefit United Way, United Way member agencies and other nonprofits that align with the diverse interests of Conagra employees. The Conagra Brands Foundation will also be matching a portion of employee contributions made throughout the duration of the campaign.

Conagra's commitment to creating an inclusive culture through partnerships with community and social justice organizations is exemplified throughout this campaign. Designed to increase employees' understanding of the disparities that exist in their communities, United for Change provides an opportunity to directly support effective programs and resources that strengthen and empower individuals who are often marginalized in society.

More than 2,000 employees from 31 facility and office locations across the United States, Mexico, and Canada contributed to the campaign. In addition, United for Change provides awareness and a forum for employees to learn from leading nonprofits on topics such as how economic development plays an essential role in the transformation of neighborhoods, and ways to build more equitable communities. The United Way has been a core partner for this campaign since 1997.

"Each year, I am humbled by the generosity of our employees during the United for Change campaign," said Robert Rizzo, Senior Director, Conagra Brands Foundation. "While our teams are active participants in philanthropic efforts throughout the year, this outpouring of generosity is especially inspirational as we head into the holiday season. The success of this campaign is a testament to the compassion of our employees, and we will remain committed to supporting organizations that help create transformational positive impact in our communities and for our neighbors."

For more information on Conagra's diversity and inclusion efforts, please see the company's Citizenship Report.

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Conagra Brands Foundation 
Conagra Brands Foundation believes everyone has a right to healthy and nutritious food knowing that food insecurity exists in every U.S. county. The Foundation partners with exceptional national and local nonprofits with high-impact programs located in the communities where we live and work. By focusing our efforts within five areas: Direct Food Access, Cooking Skills, Nutrition Education, Healthy and Active Lifestyles and Urban Agriculture, we are able to be a leader in the fight against food insecurity in North America.

