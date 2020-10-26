Conagra Brands Foundation Partners with United Way and American Civil Liberties Union Foundation for "United For Change" Campaign

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands has announced the launch of "United For Change," an updated approach to its national employee fundraising campaign. This initiative encourages employees to make personal financial contributions that support essential community programs that provide financial stability, alleviate systemic issues of poverty and advance civil liberties for all Americans.

The campaign will benefit United Way and its member agencies as well as the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation (ACLU), which was chosen as a partner this year by Conagra Brands employees to bring forth greater awareness and education for social justice, racial justice, and equality issues. At the conclusion of the campaign, Conagra Brands Foundation will also provide donations to the United Way and the ACLU Foundation, based upon the amount contributed by employees, to advance the vital work being done by both organizations.

"Conagra Brands wants to empower employees to use their voices and contributions to create positive change in their communities," said Robert Rizzo, senior director at Conagra Brands Foundation. "We are honored to partner with United Way and the ACLU, both of which have a proven track record in creating solutions to build a more sustainable and inclusive society."

"United For Change" drives meaningful participation from employees at approximately 50 facilities and office locations. Conagra employees across Mexico and Canada will also take part in the campaign, with employee contributions benefitting United Way and Human Rights Watch in Canada. The annual giving campaign serves to create lasting improvements in the communities where its employees live and work.

"United Way and Conagra share a belief in building stronger communities through employee engagement," said Shawna Forsberg, president and CEO of United Way of the Midlands. "Right now, the need is greater than ever, with one in three Americans having been laid off or taking a pay cut due to COVID-19. This campaign offers an opportunity for us to address the root causes of poverty and help our most vulnerable populations across the United States during this challenging time."

"The ACLU appreciates the opportunity to help Conagra shine a light on and work to address the lasting impacts systemic racism and discrimination have on people of color in this county," said Danielle Silber, director of strategic partnerships at the ACLU. "Fostering a community of advocates is critical to bringing about fundamental change and ensuring that 'We the People' truly means all of us."

To see how Conagra Brands engages and mobilizes its employees and leading local and national nonprofit partners, please visit the Conagra Brands Foundation page.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.ConagraBrands.com.

About Conagra Brands Foundation

Conagra Brands Foundation believes everyone has a right to healthy and nutritious food knowing that food insecurity exists in every U.S. county. The Foundation partners with exceptional national and local nonprofits with high-impact programs located in the communities where we live and work. By focusing our efforts within five areas: Direct Food Access, Cooking Skills, Nutrition Education, Healthy and Active Lifestyles and Urban Agriculture, we are able to be a leader in the fight against food insecurity in North America.

