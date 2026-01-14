Conagra Brands' Future of Frozen Food 2026 Reviews Trends Shaping $93.5 Billion Industry

Data-Driven Report Identifies Four Key Themes Shaping U.S. Frozen Food Market in the New Year

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein-packed meals, restaurant-inspired favorites, family-style solutions, and all-day breakfast are among the key forces driving growth in the U.S. frozen food aisle, according to Conagra Brands' third annual Future of Frozen Food 2026 report. This data-driven report reveals how consumer behaviors, generational preferences, and innovations are reshaping the $93.5 billion U.S. frozen food market1.

Conagra's Demand Science team developed this year's report using insights from Circana, NielsenIQ's Label Insight technology, social media trends from Tastewise, and search data from Similarweb. Together, these sources highlight four transformative trends shaping the future of the frozen food department, along with broader insights into how and when consumers are eating frozen foods.

"Frozen food is no longer just about convenience, it's about meeting consumers wherever and however they're eating," said Bob Nolan, senior vice president of demand science at Conagra Brands. "As households grow more complex and budgets stay top of mind, frozen food delivers on quality, nutrition and affordability in a big way."

2026 Emerging Trends:

While Conagra Brands is a leader in the U.S. frozen food marketplace, the data and trends identified reflect the broader U.S. frozen food industry:

The Power of Protein: Protein remains the most influential nutrition attribute across the store, and frozen food leads the way2. High-protein frozen foods generate $12 billion annually and are growing at double-digit volume rates3. From chicken and turkey-based meals to plant-based proteins like edamame and protein-forward desserts, frozen delivers across meals, snacks and indulgent occasions. With frozen meals averaging high levels of protein per serving in the store, consumers increasingly rely on the freezer to meet daily protein needs with ease4. Restaurant Cravings, Frozen Convenience: As the cost of dining out continues to climb, consumers are recreating restaurant experiences at home. "Takeout-style" frozen foods now total $14.3 billion in annual sales, driven by iconic chicken formats, global flavors and shareable snacks5. Younger generations and families are leading this shift, turning to frozen for restaurant-quality taste, convenience and value, especially during social moments like game days and gatherings6. Serving Up Connection: Together at the Table: With more meals being shared at home, frozen food is fueling a return to family-style dining. Multi-serve meals, pizzas, and frozen sides represent roughly $12 billion in sales and continue to grow as multigenerational households and families seek affordable ways to feed everyone7. Value-size frozen products now account for more than 40% of frozen aisle sales, helping consumers stretch budgets while supporting shared meals and crowd-pleasing occasions8. Rise and Dine: The Breakfast Evolution: Breakfast is no longer confined to the morning, and frozen is driving its expansion. Frozen breakfast occasions are growing faster than the total category, as consumers enjoy breakfast items throughout the day as meals or snacks9. High-protein, ready-to-heat formats like handhelds, bowls and breakfast sausage are gaining momentum, particularly among Gen Z and Millennials, who prioritize convenience, nutrition and flexibility at any hour10.

The full report can be viewed here: Conagra Brands' Future of Frozen Food 2026 Report

About the Future of Frozen Food 2026 Report:

Conagra Brands, a leading maker of frozen foods including brands such as Birds Eye®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, P.F. Chang's Home Menu®, Gardein® and more, proudly shares the third edition of the Future of Frozen Food report. This report is not based on traditional consumer surveys, and instead leverages Conagra's cutting edge demand science and insights expertise. In addition, we partnered with Circana, LLC to provide robust sales data and in-home consumption behaviors from its National Eating Trends® report. NielsenIQ's Label Insight technology was used to classify and code on-pack claims at the UPC level, enabling accurate sizing of attribute-driven sales across the aisle. The latest social media trends are also layered in from Tastewise, as are Google Search Trends from Similarweb. This report provides a comprehensive, data-driven look at the future of the $93.5 billion U.S. frozen food industry, as defined by Circana, LLC.

