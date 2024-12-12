Conagra Brands Introduces Badges on Select Healthy Choice Products, Leading Consumers to GLP-1-Friendly Options

News provided by

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Dec 12, 2024, 10:28 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rising popularity of GLP-1 medications among Americans for diabetes and weight management, Conagra Brands is proud to announce a first-of-its-kind initiative in the food industry. Starting in January 2025, the company's Healthy Choice® line will feature an "On Track" badge on 26 select items, indicating that the products are high in protein, low calorie, and a good source of fiber, which make these items "GLP-1 friendly." Healthy Choice is the first major food brand to call out "GLP-1 Friendly" on the package.

The badge is designed to help consumers easily identify nutritious and convenient options that suit their dietary needs. Whether you're using GLP-1 medications, transitioning off them, working toward natural weight management, or simply focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, these products are tailored to meet a variety of needs.

GLP-1 medications, used by nearly 15 million U.S. adults, help manage Type 2 diabetes and support weight loss. These medications suppress appetite, which can lead to reduced nutrient intake. Recognizing this challenge, Conagra Brands leveraged its food-first philosophy to curate Healthy Choice options that are particularly suitable for GLP-1 users.

"The increased use of GLP-1 medications presents an exciting opportunity to support Americans managing diabetes and weight loss, as well as those seeking to lead a healthier lifestyle," said Bob Nolan, Vice President, Demand Science at Conagra Brands. "Our 'On Track' badge reflects our commitment to providing accessible, healthy meal options tailored to their needs."

"Healthy Choice has always been a leader in nutritious frozen meals," said Jill Dexter, Vice President & General Manager, Single Serve Meals at Conagra Brands. "This new on-pack label builds on that legacy and is the latest in a long line of ways the brand has evolved to deliver modern health, providing consumers with clear guidance and trusted meal options."

A Strategic and Consumer-Centric Move

Conagra Brands' decision to introduce the "On Track" badge on select Healthy Choice SKUs stems from deep insights into the needs of GLP-1 users. The badge will initially appear on Healthy Choice Café Steamers® and Simply Steamers due to their smaller portion sizes and affordability, with meals priced at an MSRP of $3.49 and $3.99, respectively. This ensures accessibility for consumers, particularly given the significant costs often associated with GLP-1 medications.

It's important to note that no changes have been made to the meals themselves; the badge simply highlights existing products that are well-suited to GLP-1 users. Additionally, the USDA has reviewed and approved all products carrying the badge, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Where to Find "On Track" Meals

Healthy Choice Café Steamers and Simply Steamers are available at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Albertsons, as well as online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com. While new packaging will begin rolling out in January 2025, availability may vary by location.

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities, and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

Impacted SKUs

Sub Brand

Description

Simply

10129265, HC 00114 Grilled Basil Chicken 9.9 oz

Cafe

10129276, HC 55627 Turkey Sausage Lasagna Bowl 10 oz

Cafe

10129258, HC 00101 Grilled Chicken Marinara with Parmesan 9.5 oz

Café

10129273, HC 00102 Beef Merlot 9.5 oz

Cafe

10129238, HC 00103 Chicken Linguini with Red Pepper Alfredo 9.8 oz

Cafe

10129284, HC 00104 Sweet Sesame Chicken 9.75 oz

Cafe

10129285, HC 00105 Chicken Margherita with Balsamic 9.5 oz

Cafe

10129219, HC 00106 General Tso's Spicy Chicken 10.3 oz

Cafe

10129274, HC 00107 Grilled Chicken Pesto with Vegetables 9.9 oz

Cafe

10129262, HC 00112 Cajun Style Chicken & Shrimp 9.9 oz

Cafe

10129189, HC 00115 Pineapple Chicken 9.9 oz

Cafe

10129263, HC 00117 Crustless Chicken Pot Pie 9.6 oz

Simply

10129300, HC 00124 Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo 9.15 oz

Cafe

10129286, HC 45442 Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo with Broccoli 10 oz

Cafe

10129264, HC 45444 Spaghetti & Meatballs 9.5 oz

Simply

10129320, HC 45445 Beef & Broccoli 10 oz

Simply

10129293, HC 00108 Grilled Chicken Marsala 9.9 oz

Simply

10129239, HC 00125 Chicken and Vegetable Stir Fry 9.25 oz

Simply

10129277, HC 00127 Grilled Chicken Pesto & Vegetables 9.15 oz

Cafe

10129287, HC 22009 Creamy Chicken & Mushroom 9.25 oz

Cafe

10129321, HC 22011 Mexican-Style Street Corn 9.25 oz

Simply

10129312, HC 40103 Meatball Marinara 10 oz

Simply

10129313, HC 40104 Chicken Fried Rice 0.63 lb

Cafe

10129267, HC 40581 Four-Cheese Ravioli & Chicken Marinara 10 oz

Simply

10129188, HC 55555 Southwest-Style Chicken Burrito Bowl 9.5 oz

Simply

10129199, HC 82000 Beef Chimichurri 9 oz

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

