Conagra Brands Introduces Badges on Select Healthy Choice Products, Leading Consumers to GLP-1-Friendly Options

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rising popularity of GLP-1 medications among Americans for diabetes and weight management, Conagra Brands is proud to announce a first-of-its-kind initiative in the food industry. Starting in January 2025, the company's Healthy Choice® line will feature an "On Track" badge on 26 select items, indicating that the products are high in protein, low calorie, and a good source of fiber, which make these items "GLP-1 friendly." Healthy Choice is the first major food brand to call out "GLP-1 Friendly" on the package.

The badge is designed to help consumers easily identify nutritious and convenient options that suit their dietary needs. Whether you're using GLP-1 medications, transitioning off them, working toward natural weight management, or simply focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, these products are tailored to meet a variety of needs.

GLP-1 medications, used by nearly 15 million U.S. adults, help manage Type 2 diabetes and support weight loss. These medications suppress appetite, which can lead to reduced nutrient intake. Recognizing this challenge, Conagra Brands leveraged its food-first philosophy to curate Healthy Choice options that are particularly suitable for GLP-1 users.

"The increased use of GLP-1 medications presents an exciting opportunity to support Americans managing diabetes and weight loss, as well as those seeking to lead a healthier lifestyle," said Bob Nolan, Vice President, Demand Science at Conagra Brands. "Our 'On Track' badge reflects our commitment to providing accessible, healthy meal options tailored to their needs."

"Healthy Choice has always been a leader in nutritious frozen meals," said Jill Dexter, Vice President & General Manager, Single Serve Meals at Conagra Brands. "This new on-pack label builds on that legacy and is the latest in a long line of ways the brand has evolved to deliver modern health, providing consumers with clear guidance and trusted meal options."

A Strategic and Consumer-Centric Move

Conagra Brands' decision to introduce the "On Track" badge on select Healthy Choice SKUs stems from deep insights into the needs of GLP-1 users. The badge will initially appear on Healthy Choice Café Steamers® and Simply Steamers due to their smaller portion sizes and affordability, with meals priced at an MSRP of $3.49 and $3.99, respectively. This ensures accessibility for consumers, particularly given the significant costs often associated with GLP-1 medications.

It's important to note that no changes have been made to the meals themselves; the badge simply highlights existing products that are well-suited to GLP-1 users. Additionally, the USDA has reviewed and approved all products carrying the badge, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Where to Find "On Track" Meals

Healthy Choice Café Steamers and Simply Steamers are available at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Albertsons, as well as online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com. While new packaging will begin rolling out in January 2025, availability may vary by location.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities, and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

Impacted SKUs

Sub Brand Description Simply 10129265, HC 00114 Grilled Basil Chicken 9.9 oz Cafe 10129276, HC 55627 Turkey Sausage Lasagna Bowl 10 oz Cafe 10129258, HC 00101 Grilled Chicken Marinara with Parmesan 9.5 oz Café 10129273, HC 00102 Beef Merlot 9.5 oz Cafe 10129238, HC 00103 Chicken Linguini with Red Pepper Alfredo 9.8 oz Cafe 10129284, HC 00104 Sweet Sesame Chicken 9.75 oz Cafe 10129285, HC 00105 Chicken Margherita with Balsamic 9.5 oz Cafe 10129219, HC 00106 General Tso's Spicy Chicken 10.3 oz Cafe 10129274, HC 00107 Grilled Chicken Pesto with Vegetables 9.9 oz Cafe 10129262, HC 00112 Cajun Style Chicken & Shrimp 9.9 oz Cafe 10129189, HC 00115 Pineapple Chicken 9.9 oz Cafe 10129263, HC 00117 Crustless Chicken Pot Pie 9.6 oz Simply 10129300, HC 00124 Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo 9.15 oz Cafe 10129286, HC 45442 Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo with Broccoli 10 oz Cafe 10129264, HC 45444 Spaghetti & Meatballs 9.5 oz Simply 10129320, HC 45445 Beef & Broccoli 10 oz Simply 10129293, HC 00108 Grilled Chicken Marsala 9.9 oz Simply 10129239, HC 00125 Chicken and Vegetable Stir Fry 9.25 oz Simply 10129277, HC 00127 Grilled Chicken Pesto & Vegetables 9.15 oz Cafe 10129287, HC 22009 Creamy Chicken & Mushroom 9.25 oz Cafe 10129321, HC 22011 Mexican-Style Street Corn 9.25 oz Simply 10129312, HC 40103 Meatball Marinara 10 oz Simply 10129313, HC 40104 Chicken Fried Rice 0.63 lb Cafe 10129267, HC 40581 Four-Cheese Ravioli & Chicken Marinara 10 oz Simply 10129188, HC 55555 Southwest-Style Chicken Burrito Bowl 9.5 oz Simply 10129199, HC 82000 Beef Chimichurri 9 oz

