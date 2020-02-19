Conagra Brands Issues 2019 Update To Its Citizenship Report

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced it has published its 2019 Citizenship Update Report (available online here), which provides a look at Conagra's recent progress against key social and environmental initiatives. The Report focuses on actions that support each of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which are designed to achieve a better and more sustainable future by addressing poverty, inequality, climate change, water scarcity and other global challenges. Because Conagra Brands acquired Pinnacle Foods in fiscal 2019 and is still integrating opportunities from the combined portfolio into our Corporate Social Responsibility program, the 2019 Report is a high-level overview on recent progress. Please see our full, GRI-compliant citizenship report , released in May 2019, for additional details on environmental, social and governance management practices across all our CSR pillars.

Highlights from the 2019 Report include Conagra Brands':

Perfect score of 100% on the annual Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index.

Recent philanthropic giving of more than $21 million in cash and in-kind support.

in cash and in-kind support. Efforts to promote sustainable diets through an increase in plant-based products. This work is informed by research from The EAT-Lancet Commission on Food, Planet and Health, which aims to feed a future population of 10 billion people a healthy diet within planetary boundaries.

Updated Code of Conduct for Suppliers aligned with UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, with enhanced anti-deforestation policies for beef, soy, paper fiber and palm oil.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risk assessment, incorporating the Pinnacle Foods business, of 15 priority ingredients and materials, with responsible sourcing practices.

Issued since 2008, Conagra's CSR Report serves as an annual update for external stakeholders on the company's corporate social responsibility and ESG commitments, and focuses on four pillars: Better Planet, Good Food, Responsible Sourcing and Stronger Communities.

In preparing the 2019 Citizenship Update Report, Conagra Brands incorporated several metrics from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Food and Beverage sector sustainability accounting standard. Data in the report primarily reflects Conagra Brands fiscal year 2019, which ended May 26, 2019. Certain data is updated through early 2020.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

