Conagra Brands Issues 2020 Citizenship Report and Sets New Environmental and Diversity Commitments

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the publication of its 2020 Citizenship Report, which shares the company's progress against key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and actions that support each of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The report details Conagra's efforts to nourish people, the planet and communities, and focuses on four different topic areas: Good Food, Responsible Sourcing, Better Planet and Stronger Communities.

Highlights from the 2020 report include:

Committing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions with 2030 targets validated 1 by the Science Based Targets initiative : Conagra committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 as compared to a fiscal year 2020 baseline. In addition, Conagra committed to reducing Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from purchased goods and services by 20% per metric tonne of material sourced within that same timeframe 2 .

Conagra committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 as compared to a fiscal year 2020 baseline. In addition, Conagra committed to reducing Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from purchased goods and services by 20% per metric tonne of material sourced within that same timeframe . Setting 2025 diversity and inclusion targets : To underscore its focus on diversity and inclusion, Conagra set ambitious representation and retention goals, including doubling the representation of people of color in management and middle-management roles and having at least 40% of management-level roles held by women within the next five years.

: To underscore its focus on diversity and inclusion, Conagra set ambitious representation and retention goals, including doubling the representation of people of color in management and middle-management roles and having at least 40% of management-level roles held by women within the next five years. Announcing approximately 84% of packaging materials by volume 3 were renewable, recyclable or compostable: To combat the growing issue of waste from plastic packaging, Conagra made meaningful progress on its goal to make 100% of its current plastic packaging renewable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

To combat the growing issue of waste from plastic packaging, Conagra made meaningful progress on its goal to make 100% of its current plastic packaging renewable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. Partnering with U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action to help develop the Decade of Ag Vision : Conagra contributed to the Vision through its Birds Eye® Good Agricultural Practices Program, focused on climate-smart agriculture practices that support soil health, conserve water, and protect biodiversity and bee populations.

Conagra contributed to the Vision through its Birds Eye® Good Agricultural Practices Program, focused on climate-smart agriculture practices that support soil health, conserve water, and protect biodiversity and bee populations. Donating 30 million pounds of food to Feeding America and its network of food banks, which is the equivalent of 25 million meals: Conagra continued its longstanding partnership with Feeding America, the nation's leading hunger relief nonprofit, to impact hunger and food insecurity where its employees live and work.

Conagra continued its longstanding partnership with Feeding America, the nation's leading hunger relief nonprofit, to impact hunger and food insecurity where its employees live and work. Responding to the pandemic: In response to the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Conagra's facilities continued to operate with safety top-of-mind to meet the needs of employees, consumers and communities.

In addition, the report includes supplementary ESG data addressing elements of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks, and CDP disclosures related to climate change, water stress and deforestation.

The report builds on the publication of Conagra's Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosure, which was released in December 2020. Data in the 2020 Citizenship Report primarily covers the company's fiscal year 2020, which ended May 31, 2020, unless otherwise specified.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.ConagraBrands.com.

1 Conagra's 2030 climate change goals were validated by the Science Based Target initiative in February 2021.

2 The target boundary includes biogenic emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.

3 Estimates are based, in part, on industry-wide average weights and post-consumer recycled content levels, guided by best practices on environmental footprint accounting from organizations such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA); progress numbers are approximate, and may vary annually due to changes in suppliers, market conditions or improvements in data methodology.

MEDIA:

Tim Wrona

312-549-5400

[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.conagrafoods.com

