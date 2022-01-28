CONAGRA BRANDS ISSUES VOLUNTARY ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED EGG IN WISH-BONE® THOUSAND ISLAND AND CHUNKY BLUE CHEESE DRESSINGS

The impacted products are identified below. Conagra Brands will work with retail customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from store shelves.

Item Description Each UPC Batch/Lot Code Best By Date Wish-Bone® THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz 0-41321-00645-6 4254200620 BEST BY JAN312023 Wish-Bone® THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz 0-41321-00645-6 4254200720 BEST BY FEB012023 Wish-Bone® THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING, 24 oz 0-41321-00731-6 4254201720 BEST BY FEB112023 Wish-Bone® CHUNKY BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, 24 oz 0-41321-00691-3 4254201320 BEST BY NOV092022

This recall does not impact any other Wish-Bone or Conagra Brands products.

Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers with questions can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-881-3989 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or reach us anytime via email at [email protected].

