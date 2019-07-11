Conagra Brands Launches Robust Pipeline Of New Food Innovation

CHICAGO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its focus on bringing provocative food in contemporary forms and flavors to retail customers and consumers, innovation at Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is ramping up. The company is kicking off its fiscal year with dozens of new product launches across the four domains in which its iconic and emerging brands compete: Frozen & Refrigerated Meals, Snacks & Sweet Treats, Condiments & Enhancers, and Shelf Stable Meals & Sides.

"Conagra Brands has been reinventing frozen meals to drive growth since 2015, and our efforts are fueling the entire category," said Darren Serrao, Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer for Conagra Brands. "We see continued growth ahead for frozen meals, and are taking advantage of this opportunity by offering consumers the flavors, modern health attributes and convenience they demand."

"We have a $2 billion portfolio in snacking, which is the fastest-growing occasion in food," said Tom McGough, Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer for Conagra Brands. "We also have a sizable grocery portfolio, which includes a $1 billion presence in condiments and sauces. Our slate of innovation in these areas will provide people with contemporary options that are supported by strong consumer trends."

Conagra Brands' robust lineup of food will roll out throughout 2019 and during the front half of 2020, with its first wave of innovations hitting the market now. Following is a selection of some of the company's product highlights:

Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Trail Mixes provide a flavorful snack that are non-GMO, Gluten Free and with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Available in three varieties featuring Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP popcorn along with ingredients like nuts, dried fruits or pretzels.

provide a flavorful snack that are non-GMO, Gluten Free and with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Available in three varieties featuring Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP popcorn along with ingredients like nuts, dried fruits or pretzels. Banquet Mega Sandwiches deliver hearty protein and bold flavors with the ease and convenience of a handheld sandwich. Available in four flavors including Pepperoni Stuffed Pizza, Meatballs & Mozzarella, Steak & Cheddar and Smoky BBQ Seasoned Pork.

deliver hearty protein and bold flavors with the ease and convenience of a handheld sandwich. Available in four flavors including Pepperoni Stuffed Pizza, Meatballs & Mozzarella, Steak & Cheddar and Smoky BBQ Seasoned Pork. Bertolli Modern Italian Pasta Skillets bring bright, bold Italian flavors to the freezer aisle with seven new varieties of premium al dente and stuffed pastas. New varieties include Gnocchi Pesto, Butternut Squash Ravioli and Black Pepper Fettuccine.

bring bright, bold Italian flavors to the freezer aisle with seven new varieties of premium al dente and stuffed pastas. New varieties include Gnocchi Pesto, Butternut Squash Ravioli and Black Pepper Fettuccine. Birds Eye is giving consumers even more delicious ways to eat their vegetables:

is giving consumers even more delicious ways to eat their vegetables: Veggie Made Tray Bakes provide comfort food for families but with the goodness of vegetables. Four new options include Chicken Alfredo Pasta and Three Cheese Ziti.

provide comfort food for families but with the goodness of vegetables. Four new options include Chicken Alfredo Pasta and Three Cheese Ziti.

Veggie Made Meals for One: Eight new bowl varieties include options ranging from Garlic Chicken to Meatball Marinara with Vegetable Pasta.

Eight new bowl varieties include options ranging from Garlic Chicken to Meatball Marinara with Vegetable Pasta. Egg Beaters Whole Eggs provides a quick, easy, mess-free alternative to its shell-on counterpart and is great for egg-based dishes and a variety of other recipes that call for eggs.

provides a quick, easy, mess-free alternative to its shell-on counterpart and is great for egg-based dishes and a variety of other recipes that call for eggs. DAVID Energy-Packed Mix is a cravable and crunchy mix of lentils, kernels, pepitas and chickpeas and comes in three flavors: Sea Salt, Ranch, Bar-B-Q. Each mix contains 7 grams of protein and only 1-2 grams of sugar per serving. Gluten Free, no artificial flavors or colors and made in a peanut and tree-nut free facility.

is a cravable and crunchy mix of lentils, kernels, pepitas and chickpeas and comes in three flavors: Sea Salt, Ranch, Bar-B-Q. Each mix contains 7 grams of protein and only 1-2 grams of sugar per serving. Gluten Free, no artificial flavors or colors and made in a peanut and tree-nut free facility. Healthy Choice continues to grow within the modern wellness space with new grain-free options featuring riced cauliflower to fit your low-carb lifestyle.

continues to grow within the modern wellness space with new grain-free options featuring riced cauliflower to fit your low-carb lifestyle. Healthy Choice Grain Free Power Bowls riced cauliflower is paired with nutrient-dense leafy greens, bright vegetables, lean proteins and global inspired sauces for a delicious bowl. Four new flavors include Spicy Beef Teriyaki, Basil Pesto Chicken, Spicy Black Bean & Chicken and Chicken Marinara.

riced cauliflower is paired with nutrient-dense leafy greens, bright vegetables, lean proteins and global inspired sauces for a delicious bowl. Four new flavors include Spicy Beef Teriyaki, Basil Pesto Chicken, Spicy Black Bean & Chicken and Chicken Marinara.

Healthy Choice Simply Steamers with Riced Cauliflower flavors include Chicken Tikka Masala and Garden Vegetable.

flavors include Chicken Tikka Masala and Garden Vegetable. Marie Callender's is redefining comfort food in new contemporary forms and flavors.

is redefining comfort food in new contemporary forms and flavors. Pub Pies: An elevated take on the traditional pot pie with tender cuts of braised and roasted meat wrapped in a buttery shortbread crust. Flavors include Herb Roasted Chicken and Steak & Ale.

An elevated take on the traditional pot pie with tender cuts of braised and roasted meat wrapped in a buttery shortbread crust. Flavors include Herb Roasted Chicken and Steak & Ale.

Shepherd's & Cornbread Pies: These pies provide the savory experience of a pot pie without the crust. Three new varieties are inspired by favorite pairings and menu trends including Beef Shepherd's Pie and Beef & Chili Bean Cornbread Pie.

These pies provide the savory experience of a pot pie without the crust. Three new varieties are inspired by favorite pairings and menu trends including Beef Shepherd's Pie and Beef & Chili Bean Cornbread Pie. P.F. Chang's Home Menu Ramen provides restaurant-quality ramen with tender noodles and rich, flavorful broth. Four new options include Pork Shoyu and Chicken Tonkotsu, which deliver authentic Asian cuisine at home.

provides restaurant-quality ramen with tender noodles and rich, flavorful broth. Four new options include Pork Shoyu and Chicken Tonkotsu, which deliver authentic Asian cuisine at home. Reddi-wip Barista Series gives consumers a coffee house experience any time of day with two new items. Reddi-wip Nitro Creamer can be used in place of a traditional creamer and infuses layers of texture and flavor into coffee. Reddi-wip Sweet Foam can be used alongside Nitro Creamer or other coffee creams to add a slightly sweet, smooth layer of velvety, frothed foam at the top of the coffee.

gives consumers a coffee house experience any time of day with two new items. Reddi-wip Nitro Creamer can be used in place of a traditional creamer and infuses layers of texture and flavor into coffee. Reddi-wip Sweet Foam can be used alongside Nitro Creamer or other coffee creams to add a slightly sweet, smooth layer of velvety, frothed foam at the top of the coffee. Slim Jim Giant Multipack comes from the No. 1 brand in meat snacks*, with each box containing six giant size sticks. Available in Original and Mild flavors with over six feet of meat in one box.

comes from the No. 1 brand in meat snacks*, with each box containing six giant size sticks. Available in Original and Mild flavors with over six feet of meat in one box. Snack Pack Dragon Treasure Pudding taps into pop culture and features a fun, fruity flavor in green and red colors.

