Conagra Brands Named Among Top Employers for Latinas

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands announced today that it has been named as one of the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. by LATINA Style Inc., a premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the U.S. The LATINA Style Top 50 Report benchmark evaluates employment opportunities and policies as they pertain to Latinas, and recognizes companies that continue to find diversity and inclusion essential to their success. Conagra's recognition in the report underscores its commitment to advancing workplace policies impacting underrepresented communities.

"Conagra strives to have the most impactful, energized and inclusive culture in food, and we are proud to be recognized for building a workplace where employees from all backgrounds can thrive," said Mariane Boldori, Vice President of Human Resources, Conagra Brands. "There is a lot of exciting work ahead of us, and we will continue to learn how to better support our team members to evolve our culture of belonging."

In February 2020, Conagra announced new diversity and inclusion targets and actions to engage with talent, strengthen and sustain relationships with individuals from underrepresented backgrounds, and nurture employee development by creating new platforms to influence the company's inclusive culture. In support of these efforts, Conagra recently formed a multi-year partnership with the Hispanic Scholarship Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to provide college scholarships and unique professional development opportunities for diverse students.

In addition, Conagra's Latinx Employee Resource Group serves as a catalyst for employee development, business growth, and community impact by educating employees on the importance of a diverse workplace through workshops and events, and by forming partnerships with local non-profits to create mentorship programs and volunteer projects to help combat food insecurity.

"We are proud to recognize companies who support programs encouraging training, mentorship, and promotion for Latinas through the LATINA Style 50 Report," said Robert Bard, CEO, LATINA Style, Inc.

For more information on Conagra's diversity and inclusion efforts, please see the company's Citizenship Report.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

Tim Wrona

312-549-5400

[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.conagrafoods.com

