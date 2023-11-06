Conagra Brands Named to Military Times' 2023 Best for Vets: Employers List

Conagra Brands, Inc.

06 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that it has been recognized on the 2023 Best for Vets: Employers list by Military Times. This recognition comes as the company continues to demonstrate its dedication to supporting veterans and active-duty service members, as well as their families, through strategic partnerships and internal initiatives.

In its 14th year, Military Times Best for Vets: Employers rankings are based on the results of a voluntary survey that asks companies about their policies, practices and benefits for veterans and their families. The survey captures the areas of greatest importance to transitioning service members, veterans, and their families when looking for an employer.

Conagra is committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity and has forged partnerships with Cameron-Brooks and DOD SkillBridge to develop and activate strategies to recruit Veteran talent, offer training and internships, and help provide a smooth transition for military professionals into the civilian workforce. In addition, Conagra is expanding its recruiting efforts beyond veterans to include military spouses in collaboration with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Conagra's Veterans Employee Resource Group also plays a pivotal role in fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace culture by providing a place for employees' voices to be amplified, supporting personal and professional growth, and driving community impact.

"The diversity of skills, perspectives, and experiences veterans bring to our organization enriches our culture and helps to drive our business," said Henry Jones, senior director of diversity and inclusion at Conagra Brands. "Our recognition as a 2023 Military Times Best for Vets Employer is the result of our intentional focus to foster veteran inclusion through our recruitment, advocacy, and development strategies."

Veterans interested in joining the Conagra team can visit www.Careers.ConagraBrands.com/Veterans, where they can enter their Military Occupational Specialty Code to be matched with jobs that align with their experience.

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

