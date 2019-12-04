Conagra Brands Plans 2 Megawatt Solar Farm At Wish-bone Salad Dressing Facility

The 2 megawatt system is being developed under the Illinois Shines initiative, a state-administered incentive program supporting the development of new solar energy generation in Illinois. Under the program, the Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) from the system will be purchased by Ameren Illinois.

Work on the project is set to begin this winter with completion slated for Spring 2020.

"At Conagra Brands, we strive to be mindful of our impact on the environment," said Katya Hantel, director of sustainable development for Conagra Brands. "Exploring renewable energy technologies is just one of the many ways the company is investing in a more sustainable future."

The project is being developed and installed by SolAmerica Energy, an Approved Vendor under the Illinois Shines program.

"SolAmerica is excited to partner with Conagra Brands to help bring large-scale renewable energy to Illinois," said Stan Allen, Chief Executive Officer for SolAmerica Energy. "Our shared desire to pursue a project that would be both financially and environmentally beneficial was a recipe for success in bringing the deal together."

As part of its broader commitment to environmental leadership, Conagra Brands is also exploring renewable energy technologies at other facilities within its network.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About SolAmerica Energy

SolAmerica Energy is a leading developer and engineering, procurement, and construction provider of commercial-scale solar energy and solar-plus-storage projects. Founded in 2009, the company has installed over 100 megawatts of solar capacity across multiple U.S. regions. For more information, visit www.solamericaenergy.com.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA: Kristine Mulford

312-549-5522

Kristine.mulford@conagra.com



SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.conagrabrands.com

