Conagra Brands Provides Grants To Six Sustainability-Focused Nonprofits Selected By Employees

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Sustainable Development Awards earlier this year, each winning company facility directed a $5,000 grant from Conagra Brands to a nonprofit organization to be used in their communities for projects with a focus on sustainability. Today, the company is announcing the recipients of those grants in Russellville, AR, Newport, TN, Council Bluffs, IA, Kent, WA, Fort Madison, IA and Menomonee, WI.

Conagra Brands' annual Sustainable Development Awards recognize and rewards employee-led sustainability initiatives that reduce energy usage and waste, conserve water, promote recycling and promote sustainable business practices. Awards are given to the most breakthrough projects in key areas which include Climate Change & Energy Efficiency, Water Conservation & Wastewater Management, Waste Reduction & Recycling, Sustainable Business and Overall Excellence. Winning teams are honored at an internal celebration and select a local organization to receive a $5,000 grant.

"Being a caretaker of the environment and giving back to the communities where our employees live and work are key tenants of Conagra's CSR efforts," said Katya Hantel, director of Sustainable Development for Conagra Brands. "The Sustainable Development Awards bring together these ambitions by rewarding our employees for outstanding work in extending our sustainability commitments while also providing tangible benefits for their communities."

From cleaning up local rivers and lakes to providing educational opportunities, this year's grant recipients are dedicated to making an impact in local communities. Below is a complete list of the recipients:

Arkansas Parks & Recreation Foundation – selected by the Conagra Russellville, AR facility: This Foundation supports, protects and enhances Arkansas' outdoor recreational offerings. Funds from the Conagra grant will be used to support boardwalk exhibit panels at Lake Dardanelle State Park. These panels enrich visitors' experience by providing information about the natural resources found along the shoreline.

Clean Water Expected in East Tennessee (CWEET) – selected by the Conagra Newport, TN facility: Established by former local river guides, CWEET is committed to maintaining the overall health of the rivers in East Tennessee and Conagra's grant will fund water testing in the nearby Pigeon River.

Council Bluffs Trees Forever – Selected by the Conagra Council Bluffs, IA facility: Since 1992 Council Bluffs Trees Forever has worked on a multitude of projects, including plantings at local schools, parks, public and private areas. The organization is focused on developing and encouraging projects that will make Council Bluffs a better place to live. Conagra's grant will be used to plant trees along the streets of Council Bluffs.

Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition – selected by the Conagra Kent, WA facility: The Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition is involved in all aspects of the cleanup of the Duwamish River. Conagra's grant will go towards funding several programs including the Duwamish Valley Youth Corps which support and train the next generation of community leaders through environmental and health improvement projects.

PORT of Fort Madison – selected by the Conagra Fort Madison, IA facility: PORT is a community volunteer-based group which is part of the City of Fort Madison's Park and Recreation Department. Started in 2014, the group is working on a three-phase trail plan to connect an existing trail at the west end of Fort Madison to parks, schools, hospitals, low-income housing, food pantries, local retail, and businesses.

Wisconsin Farmers Union – selected by the Conagra Menomonee, WI facility: Committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities and all Wisconsin residents, the Wisconsin Farmers Union provides educational opportunities, cooperative endeavors and civic engagement. Conagra's grant will be used for educational purposes to promote grazing and sustainable dairy animal production.

