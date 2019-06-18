Conagra Brands Puts Consumers at the Center of its Business Transformation with Salesforce

CHICAGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SALESFORCE CONNECTIONS -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, announced that Conagra Brands, Inc.—one of North America's leading branded food companies—is using Salesforce to enable real-time, integrated customer engagement and put its consumers at the center of its business transformation.

Conagra has a rich, 100-year heritage of making great food. Today, Conagra is a branded food company managing dozens of well-known brands including Marie Callender's, Bird's Eye and Healthy Choice, supported by approximately 17,000 employees. In order to scale and meet the needs of its consumers and retailers, Conagra selected Salesforce as its strategic partner to create a 360-degree consumer view across its business.

"Our goal in this new era is to fulfill what consumers want in a smart and simple way," said Mindy Simon, CIO, Conagra. "We know that consumers have so many choices available to them when it comes to food—it's critical that we enable real-time, integrated engagement to ensure relevance across all of our brands. Salesforce allows us to engage with our consumers with the right content in the right context at the right time."

Conagra unified its sales, service and marketing on Salesforce to integrate its consumer data on one CRM platform and streamline communication across every consumer touchpoint. Now, Conagra is able to deliver highly relevant and personalized experiences, whether a consumer contacts Conagra's consumer care team or posts about a Conagra brand on social media. In addition, the company can proactively engage consumers with personalized marketing across email, social and digital advertising, reaching them with information related to a brand, topic or trend they're interested in, such as health and wellness, managing diets with low sugar or high protein and more.

"Consumers don't care whether they are talking to a customer service agent, a salesperson or an executive—they just want a great brand experience," said John Strain, SVP, retail and consumer goods, Salesforce. "Conagra is combining advanced customer insights with real-time engagement, across multiple channels and brands, to engage with customers in more meaningful ways that, as a result, build loyalty and relevance."

Conagra is driving digital transformation with Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and Marketing Cloud, along with the Salesforce Marketing Cloud Google Analytics 360 integration, which provides deeper insights into how Conagra's campaigns are driving engagement.

Connections 2019: The Customer Engagement Event of the Year

Thousands of marketing, commerce and customer service professionals from top brands are coming together in Chicago, Illinois from June 17-19 to blaze new trails in better, smarter customer engagement. Speakers include leaders from Salesforce customers such as Conagra, e.l.f. Cosmetics, The Indiana Pacers and more. Agency partners including DEG, Linked by Isobar–part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, MRM//McCann, Publicis Sapient and Wunderman Thompson will also be present. For more information about Salesforce Connections, visit https://www.salesforce.com/connections/ or join the live broadcast at https://www.salesforce.com/live .

Conagra will be featured during the opening keynote at Salesforce Connections on Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. CT. Click here to join the live broadcast.

About Conagra

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com .

