Conagra Brands Recognized as "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for 2024

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, today announced it has been recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" by The Disability Equality Index®, the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for Fortune 1000 scope companies to measure disability workplace inclusion inside their organizations and to assess performance across industry sectors.

Established in 2015, the Disability Equality Index is a joint initiative of Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. Top scoring businesses, scoring 80 or higher, are recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

"When employees experience inclusion, we all perform better," said Brenna McCauley, leader of the Conagra Brands Disability+ Ally Employee Resource Group. "At Conagra Brands, we're committed to providing all employees with safe, accessible spaces across our organization. It's an honor to be recognized by Disability:IN and the AAPD for doing just that."

The 2024 Disability Equality Index measured: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits; Recruitment; Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement; Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; and Responsible Procurement (Non-Weighted).

"On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we're extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive."

To learn more about how employees experience inclusion at Conagra, please see the company's Citizenship Report.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. To learn more about Disability:IN's key initiatives including Boards Are IN, Investors Are IN, and CEOs Are IN, visit www.disabilityin.org

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index has become the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs, and is now trusted by more than 70% of the United States Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500. Such companies must increasingly consider how emerging global reporting directives and stakeholder expectations surrounding social and corporate governance factors impact their operational, cultural, reputational and financial performance.

The Disability Equality Index is an objective, reflective, forward-thinking, and confidential disability rating tool designed to assist business in advancing inclusion practices. It is a comprehensive benchmark that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions across five scored categories: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, and Supplier Diversity. Participating companies receive a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those scoring 80 or higher earning the distinction of "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the benchmark year.

Findings from a two-year Global Disability Equality Index pilot informed the launch of a scored benchmark that opened in 2024 to seven new countries in addition to the United States. These include: Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Now in its 10th year, the Disability Equality Index has grown nearly 7x since 2015, expanding from 80 companies in its first year to 542 in 2024. Collectively, the 2024 edition received 753 submissions spanning the eight benchmarked countries.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Rachel Wille

Conagra Brands

[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.