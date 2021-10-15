Conagra Brands Recognized by The FAIRR Initiative as the Top-Ranked U.S. Company in Sustainable Protein Research and Innovation

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands announced today that it has been named a "pioneer" and the top-ranked U.S. company on sustainable protein research and innovation by The FAIRR Initiative, an investor network that defines material ESG issues in the animal agriculture sector to help inform investment decisions. FAIRR's sustainable proteins engagement report, "Appetite for Disruption: A Final Serving," is supported by more than 100 investors with combined assets of nearly $18 trillion.

Plant-based proteins are generally recognized as having a reduced carbon footprint and fewer water, land, and energy impacts than meat-based proteins. FAIRR's report ranked Conagra as a "pioneer" because the company has demonstrated evidence of addressing risks in its animal protein supply chain and expanded its plant-based protein portfolio. Conagra's continued focus on innovation through its Gardein® brand of plant-based products is one strategy to source more lower carbon footprint proteins. These efforts support progress on Conagra's ambitious, science-based climate change target to reduce the carbon intensity of Conagra-sourced goods and services by 20% by 2030, complimenting efforts to reduce the absolute greenhouse gas emissions of owned manufacturing operations by 25% over the same timeframe.

"We recognize the importance that plant-based proteins play in building climate-smart future food systems," said Katya Hantel, senior director of sustainability at Conagra Brands. "As an industry leader in plant-based protein innovation, we are well positioned to meet the needs of investors, customers, and consumers who are calling for more sustainable foods."

For more information on Conagra's approach to plant-based protein innovation and efforts to act on climate change, please see the company's Citizenship Report .

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com .

