Conagra Brands Releases Fiscal 2025 Citizenship Report, Detailing Progress Across Key Sustainability Priorities

CHICAGO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the publication of its Fiscal 2025 Citizenship Report, highlighting key initiatives and actions that support Conagra's employees, the communities it serves and the health of the planet. Conagra's Citizenship approach is centered around four pillars—Good Food, Responsible Sourcing, Better Planet and Stronger Communities—that guide how the company creates value while operating responsibly.

"Our Citizenship work is integral to how we run and grow our business—strengthening our brands, supporting our people and communities, and operating responsibly," said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands. "We're striving to make measurable progress and help build a more sustainable and resilient future."

"We're focused on embedding sustainability into our strategy and operations by prioritizing the issues where we can have the greatest impact and being transparent about our progress," said Christine Daugherty, vice president of sustainability, Conagra Brands. "This year's report includes an updated view of our priority topics, reflecting the issues that matter most to our stakeholders and our business."

Highlights from the Fiscal 2025 report across Conagra's four Citizenship pillars include:

Good Food: Conagra is dedicated to making safe, delicious and nutritious foods that fulfill the needs of modern consumers, while providing them with access to the information they want and need to make informed decisions about what they eat.

Advanced consumer choice by introducing new front-of-pack communication on select products—including Healthy Choice being the first major brand to communicate " GLP-1 Friendly" on the front of pack in fiscal 2025.

Friendly" on the front of pack in fiscal 2025. 100% of Conagra production facilities completed Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI)-recognized certification, reinforcing a strong food safety culture and recall readiness.

Expanded product transparency with approximately 7,500 SmartLabel® pages live across more than 3,600 unique products, providing easier access to detailed product information.

Responsible Sourcing: Conagra approaches the sourcing of ingredients and packaging materials thoughtfully. The company considers the potential environmental and social impacts of its products throughout their lifecycle and seeks to support circularity through regenerative agriculture practices and thoughtful packaging design.

Initiated a priority-ingredients assessment in collaboration with the Kellogg School of Management to better understand social and environmental risks in the supply chain and focus actions where Conagra can have the greatest impact.

Joined the Circular Action Alliance (CAA) as a founding member, reflecting Conagra's commitment to shaping the future of packaging recovery and recycling.

Better Planet: Conagra believes that responsible environmental practices are a key ingredient for a healthy business. The company is focused on the climate-related impacts of its business by reducing energy use, protecting and managing water resources efficiently, and minimizing or diverting waste for more beneficial uses.

Aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) guidelines to develop updated 2035 climate targets that strengthen Scope 1 and 2 goals and add new targets addressing Scope 3 emissions, including Forest, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) emissions.

Diverted approximately 90% of solid waste away from landfill and incineration; 19 production facilities were recognized as Zero Waste Champions for diverting more than 90% of waste from landfill and incineration.

Continued investing in operational improvements through Conagra's annual $9 million Sustainability Capital Allowance, supporting projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve water and minimize waste.

Stronger Communities: Conagra's ambition is to be the most impactful, energized, and inclusive culture in food. The company supports its employees with the tools they need to succeed and thrive in their careers and also helps fight food insecurity in the communities where its employees live and work through volunteerism, product donations, and financial contributions.

Conagra employees volunteered more than 10,000 hours across 100+ nonprofit organizations, supporting partners that help expand access to food for families facing food insecurity.

The company donated more than 19 million pounds of food to Feeding America and its network of food banks, equivalent to more than 15 million meals.

Through Shine the Light on Hunger, the Conagra Brands Foundation raised the equivalent of more than 8 million meals for the greater Omaha area, surpassing its goal by 60% and provided capacity-building grants to 28 Feeding America partner food banks.

In addition, the report includes data addressing the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards. Data in the 2025 Citizenship Report primarily covers the company's fiscal year 2025, which ended May 25, 2025, unless otherwise specified. For more information about these highlights, including details on calculations, measurements, and methodology, please see the full Fiscal 2025 Citizenship Report here: https://www.conagrabrands.com/citizenship-reports/conagra-brands-citizenship-report-2025

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world.

Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2025 net sales of nearly $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

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SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.