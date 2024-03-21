Conagra Brands Releases Fiscal Year 2023 Citizenship Report

Report Details Continued Progress Across Four Strategic Pillars

CHICAGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the publication of its 2023 Citizenship Report, which provides updates on the company's ongoing initiatives within four key focus areas: Good Food, Responsible Sourcing, Better Planet and Stronger Communities. The report encompasses a wide range of environmental and social initiatives that underscore Conagra's position as a leader in the food industry.

"The achievements we made in fiscal year 2023 are a testament to the dedicated teams across our organization who have embraced social responsibility as a crucial element of our culture," said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands. "Our latest Citizenship Report shows how we're helping to build a more resilient future through ongoing collaboration with our key stakeholders, including employees, customers, consumers, shareholders and communities."

Fiscal Year 2023 Citizenship Report Highlights:

Approximately 70% of Conagra's meatless options, including those from brands like Healthy Choice ® , Evol ® , and Gardein ® , are rated A or B by Nutri-Score, an internationally recognized metric that evaluates the nutrition of vegan and vegetarian products.

, Evol , and Gardein , are rated A or B by Nutri-Score, an internationally recognized metric that evaluates the nutrition of vegan and vegetarian products. In collaboration with growers and industry groups, Conagra continued to advance regenerative agriculture in its supply chains: 100% of popcorn seeds were grown using winter cover crops, which prevent soil erosion, retain nutrients, conserve moisture and guard against soil compaction. In California , tomato farmers employed drip irrigation on 98% of their fields, reducing water use by nearly 15% compared to traditional furrow systems. Conagra partnered with suppliers to transport raw tomatoes to our Oakdale, California production facility via Renewable Natural Gas trucks, avoiding over 18,000 metric tons of CO² emissions during the 2023 fresh pack season, when harvesting and production occurs.

85% of the solid waste generated at all of Conagra's production facilities was diverted to more beneficial uses through recycling, product donations to bolster food supplies at area food banks, use as animal feed, or land applications to improve soil quality.

Conagra donated more than 30,000,000 pounds of food to the Feeding America and its network of food banks, which is equivalent to more than 25,000,000 meals.

Employees volunteered more than 11,000 hours at 190 unique nonprofit agencies to combat food insecurity, improve nutrition and increase access to healthy foods.

Conagra's eight Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) engaged thousands of employees in over 100 events to support personal growth, professional development and community impact.

In addition, the report includes data addressing the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework. Data in the 2023 Citizenship Report primarily covers the company's fiscal year 2023, which ended May 28, 2023, unless otherwise specified. For more information about these highlights, including information about calculations, measurements and methodology, please see the full 2023 Citizenship Report.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), with headquarters in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For all media inquiries,

please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.