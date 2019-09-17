Conagra Brands Rolls Out Next Wave Of On-Trend Food Innovation

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is bringing more new food with modern attributes and authentic flavors to market. As the company works to accelerate growth and maximize value creation, Conagra continues its demand-driven approach to innovation by launching a slate of on-trend products from iconic and emerging brands within its Frozen & Refrigerated Meals, Snacks & Sweet Treats, Condiments & Enhancers, and Shelf Stable Meals & Sides businesses.

"Conagra Brands is a leader in frozen food, a category that has a long runway of opportunity for growth," said Darren Serrao, executive vice president and co-chief operating officer for Conagra Brands. "Data tells us that frozen meals are perfect for today's busy consumers, so we're tailoring our new product innovation to bring premium food with the right nutrition, sustainability attributes and price points to the freezer aisle and digital shelf."

"Conagra Brands' $2 billion snacking portfolio ranks in the top 10 in the industry and is also one of the fastest-growing," said Tom McGough, executive vice president and co-chief operating officer for Conagra Brands. "We are excited to introduce new snacking and grocery options from iconic brands and look forward to launching additional, on-trend products throughout the remainder of the fiscal year."

Conagra Brands' expansive list of new food products will continue hitting stores throughout calendar 2019 and during the first half of 2020. Here is a selection of the company's innovation highlights:

Birds Eye Veggie Shreds offer a delicious culinary creation that saves time and steps in the kitchen. Available in four flavors: white cabbage and carrots, carrots and broccoli florets, Brussels sprouts, and potatoes and sweet potatoes with broccoli and cauliflower florets.

offer a delicious culinary creation that saves time and steps in the kitchen. Available in four flavors: white cabbage and carrots, carrots and broccoli florets, sprouts, and potatoes and sweet potatoes with broccoli and cauliflower florets. Duncan Hines Gooey Bakes are ooey, gooey, warm and delicious cookies or brownies with a fresh from the oven taste. Gooey Bakes are available in four flavors: chocolate chip cookie, chocolate chunk brownie, confetti sugar cookie, and butterscotch cookie.

are ooey, gooey, warm and delicious cookies or brownies with a fresh from the oven taste. Gooey Bakes are available in four flavors: chocolate chip cookie, chocolate chunk brownie, confetti sugar cookie, and butterscotch cookie. Duncan Hines Mug Cakes are quick, convenient, warm bites of dessert heaven. Just grab a mug, add water, milk, or even coffee, mix it, microwave for about a minute, and enjoy. Mug cakes are available in six varieties: brownie mix mug cake with chocolate frosting, confetti mug cake with vanilla frosting, lemon mug cake with vanilla frosting, strawberry mug cake with cream cheese frosting, chocolate lover's mug cake with chocolate frosting, carrot mug cake with cream cheese frosting.

are quick, convenient, warm bites of dessert heaven. Just grab a mug, add water, milk, or even coffee, mix it, microwave for about a minute, and enjoy. Mug cakes are available in six varieties: brownie mix mug cake with chocolate frosting, confetti mug cake with vanilla frosting, lemon mug cake with vanilla frosting, strawberry mug cake with cream cheese frosting, chocolate lover's mug cake with chocolate frosting, carrot mug cake with cream cheese frosting. Earth Balance Pressed Oil Spreads are versatile oil spreads with a high smoke point which make them great for cooking, topping and spreading. These plant-based spreads are crafted with only 3-4 ingredients including pressed oil and sea salt so they are delicious with no dairy ingredients. Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, kosher, lactose free and non-dairy. These spreads come in three flavors: pressed sunflower oil, pressed avocado oil and pressed olive oil.

are versatile oil spreads with a high smoke point which make them great for cooking, topping and spreading. These plant-based spreads are crafted with only 3-4 ingredients including pressed oil and sea salt so they are delicious with no dairy ingredients. Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, kosher, lactose free and non-dairy. These spreads come in three flavors: pressed sunflower oil, pressed avocado oil and pressed olive oil. Hunt's San Marzano Style Whole Peeled Tomatoes create flavorful tomato sauces, bruschetta and more. Vine-ripened in the sun and made with no artificial preservatives or ingredients, these tomatoes come in three flavors: original; garlic, olive oil and basil; garlic and crushed red pepper.

create flavorful tomato sauces, bruschetta and more. Vine-ripened in the sun and made with no artificial preservatives or ingredients, these tomatoes come in three flavors: original; garlic, olive oil and basil; garlic and crushed red pepper. Hunt's Petite Diced Garlic and Olive Oil Tomatoes are vine-ripened tomatoes that are picked at the peak of freshness, steam-peeled, and seasoned with garlic and olive oil for incredible flavor.

are vine-ripened tomatoes that are picked at the peak of freshness, steam-peeled, and seasoned with garlic and olive oil for incredible flavor. PAM Non-GMO Oil Cooking Sprays can be applied directly to food to lock in flavor and texture or sprayed on pans and skillets for easy cooking and cleanup. With PAM's superior non-stick capabilities, it's perfect for roasting meat and veggies, baking muffins or whipping up an omelet. Enjoy three new flavors: avocado oil, extra virgin olive oil and coconut oil.

can be applied directly to food to lock in flavor and texture or sprayed on pans and skillets for easy cooking and cleanup. With PAM's superior non-stick capabilities, it's perfect for roasting meat and veggies, baking muffins or whipping up an omelet. Enjoy three new flavors: avocado oil, extra virgin olive oil and coconut oil. P.F. Chang's Home Menu Mango Sweet & Sour Sauce has a perfect kick of ginger and lemon. Great for dipping, cooking and marinating – this versatile sauce dresses up your favorite dishes. Enjoy an authentic Asian dining experience in the convenience of your home.

has a perfect kick of ginger and lemon. Great for dipping, cooking and marinating – this versatile sauce dresses up your favorite dishes. Enjoy an authentic Asian dining experience in the convenience of your home. RO*TEL Diced Tomatoes with Serrano Peppers will bring heat to Mexican dishes, salsa recipes and more. Made with high-quality, non-GMO ingredients, these spicy tomatoes feature vine-ripened tomatoes, zesty chilis and hot serrano peppers for bold, adventurous flavors.

will bring heat to Mexican dishes, salsa recipes and more. Made with high-quality, non-GMO ingredients, these spicy tomatoes feature vine-ripened tomatoes, zesty chilis and hot serrano peppers for bold, adventurous flavors. Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa embraces the chocolaty taste of hot cocoa mixed with the iconic flavor of pumpkin spice. Made with no artificial sweeteners, preservatives, flavors or colors. Plus it is 99.9% caffeine-free.

embraces the chocolaty taste of hot cocoa mixed with the iconic flavor of pumpkin spice. Made with no artificial sweeteners, preservatives, flavors or colors. Plus it is 99.9% caffeine-free. Swiss Miss Unicorn Marshmallow Magic , made with real cocoa and real nonfat milk, is a fun hot cocoa drink with a rainbow of colorful marshmallows for an extra twist. Great for snow days and unicorn parties, this mythical treat isn't your typical hot beverage. Yasssunicorn!

, made with real cocoa and real nonfat milk, is a fun hot cocoa drink with a rainbow of colorful marshmallows for an extra twist. Great for snow days and unicorn parties, this mythical treat isn't your typical hot beverage. Yasssunicorn! Wolf Brand Chili Angus Beef is made with hearty chunks of Angus quality beef, and the unique Wolf Brand blend of premium spices, kettle-cooked to perfection. Best of all, it's easy to prepare. Just heat it up on the stovetop, in the microwave or even in a slow cooker for a quick meal that's ready to eat in minutes. Wolf Brand Angus Beef is your go-to choice for a bold, thick, hearty chili. Available with beans and without beans.

