Conagra Brands Showcases its $2 Billion Snacking Portfolio at 2019 Sweets & Snacks Expo

CHICAGO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), a top 10 snacking company1, will highlight its $2 billion snacking portfolio2 at the 2019 Sweets & Snacks Expo on May 21 – 23 at Chicago's McCormick Place. Focused on food categories supported by strong consumer trends, Conagra Brands is building a snacking culture that delivers faster innovation, purposeful marketing, robust price/pack architecture, and disruptive display vehicles across retail channels.

Sweets & Snacks Expo attendees who visit Conagra Brands' booth (#339) will experience snacking innovations from its leading brands that command a No. 1 or No. 2 position in their respective categories3. This includes large, iconic brands, like Slim Jim®, and fast-growing, emerging brands, like Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, in Meat Snacks, Seeds, Popcorn, Sweet Treats, and Specialty spaces.

"We have a large, growing snacks business with a lot of runway," said Burke Raine, vice president and general manager of snacks and sweet treats for Conagra Brands. "Snacking is the fastest growing occasion in food and Conagra has both scale and beloved brands in this space. We're delivering consumer-centric innovation and helping retailers win throughout the path to purchase."

Conagra brands and innovations on display at the 2019 Sweets & Snacks Expo include the following:

Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®: White Cheddar Puffs, Sea Salt Air-Popped Popcorn

Andy Capp's ®: Ranch Fries

®: Ranch Fries DAVID®: Sour Cream & Onion Jumbo Seeds, Energy-Packed Mix Sea Salt, Energy-Packed Mix Ranch, Energy-Packed Mix Bar-B-Q

Duke's®: Original Recipe 12 oz., Hot & Spicy 12 oz., Original Shorty & Cheddar, Hatch Green Chile Shorty & Asiago

Duncan Hines®: Oreo Cake Cup, Chips Ahoy! Cake Cup

Slim Jim®: Giant Teriyaki, Monster Hot AF, Original and Mild 6 ct. Multi Packs

Snack Pack®: Unicorn Pudding Cups, Dragon Treasure Pudding Cups

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

