Conagra Brands Showcases Most Savage Snacks Innovation Lineup Ever at National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is bringing its most savage lineup of snacks innovation ever to the 2019 NACS Show, presented by the National Association of Convenience Stores, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on Oct. 2 – 4 (booth #2237). Conagra Brands' $2 billion snacks business is one of the largest and fastest-growing in the food industry1, and the company is doubling down on creating head-snapping products in the meat snacks, seeds, popcorn, sweet treats, and specialty categories.

"Snacking is on fire," said Burke Raine, vice president and general manager, Snacks & Sweet Treats for Conagra Brands. "Conagra has a proven approach to innovating and growing brands, which we're applying to our Snacks & Sweet Treats portfolio. We're accelerating growth with Slim Jim, DAVID, BIGS, Duke's and more by designing products for retail customers that perfectly align with what consumers want—more protein, big flavor, new forms, and better portability."

Conagra Brands is also showcasing a selection of standout merchandising vehicles. Its breakthrough displays, racks and shelving units are designed to enable the right assortment and optimal shopping ability to drive impulse purchase of snacks at convenience stores.

NACS attendees who visit Conagra Brands' booth will experience the following snacks innovation highlights, including several from its leading brands that command a No. 1 or No. 2 position in their respective categories2:

BIGS® Cheeseburger Sunflower Seeds: Building on the breakaway success of last year's BIGS® Taco Bell® Taco Supreme® sunflower seeds launch, BIGS is rolling out a new flavor of sunflower seeds in Cheeseburger, the No. 1 fast food restaurant category.

DAVID® Energy-Packed Mix Tubes: A craveable and crunchy mix of lentils, kernels, pepitas and chickpeas that comes in three flavors: Sea Salt, Ranch, & Bar-B-Q. Each pack contains 9 grams of plant-based protein without a lot of sugar. They're grain-free, gluten-free, and made in a peanut and tree nut-free facility.

Duke's® Teriyaki Smoked Shorty® Sausages: From the No. 1 premium meat snack brand 3 , a 5-ounce size pack of its signature Smoked Shorty® Sausages in the No. 2 flavor in meat snacks: Teriyaki.

, a 5-ounce size pack of its signature Smoked Shorty® Sausages in the No. 2 flavor in meat snacks: Teriyaki. Slim Jim® Fire Fries™: Heating up the ready-to-eat fries category with the bold, spicy flavor and iconic snap of Slim Jim. Fire Fries are 100% potato with a deliciously crunchy texture in explosive flavors such as Inferno and Buffalo Style Fury.

Slim Jim® Pork Rinds: Crunch into a Slim Jim! An intensely craveable snack that fits a low-carb lifestyle in big, bold flavors—Squealin' Hot and Hog Wild BBQ—you can see and taste.

Slim Jim® Savage: Satisfy bigger cravings for meaty protein! With 3 ounces of meat and 18 grams of protein per stick, Savage Size is the biggest Slim Jim ever—3X bigger vs. Slim Jim Giant. Graphics feature the one-and-only, beloved wrestler "MACHO MAN" Randy Savage .

1Source: IRI POS, MULO+C, L52 week ending February 24, 2019, Snacking Universe consists of: Snacks, Candy, Cookies & Crackers Aisles & Bakery Snacks, Pastry/Doughnuts, Pudding/Gelatin, Rfg Desserts, Rfg – Lunch Kits Categories

2Source: IRI POS, MULO+C, L52 week ending February 24, 2019

3 Source: Premium Meat Stick Brand: Top Brands in Meat Snacks $ Sales with Premium Meat Sticks. Premium Price Tier: >120 Index Price/Vol in MULO for Meat Sticks.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

