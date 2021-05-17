Conair Corporation Acquired By American Securities

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conair Corporation, a global leader in premium kitchen electrics appliances, non-electric kitchenware, personal care, grooming, health and beauty products, and American Securities LLC, a leading U.S. private equity firm, announced today that Conair has been acquired by affiliates of American Securities. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Certain members of the Rizzuto family have retained a minority ownership stake in Conair.

Based in Stamford, CT, Conair's iconic brands include Cuisinart®, Conair®, Babyliss®, Scunci® and Waring®. Founded in 1959 by Leandro Rizzuto, the Company started as a small hair appliance company. Today, Conair sells its products in more than 120 countries across six continents.

"I am proud to continue the journey I started under Mr. Rizzuto more than 40 years ago that helped us grow our iconic brands into a world class, diversified global company sharing our products in millions of consumers' homes," said Ron Diamond, Conair's President. "The partnership with American Securities will allow us to continue our evolution with a focus on new product development and an acceleration of our M&A activities while continuing to bring efficiencies to our operations." With the closing of the transaction, Mr. Diamond has become President and CEO of Conair.

"We are strong believers in Conair's vision, people and ability to deliver innovative, high quality products to its customers. We are excited to have the opportunity to work alongside the Conair team to continue growing the company," commented Kevin Penn, a Managing Director of American Securities. "Conair's success is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of the company's employees. Our new partnership and extensive experience will help the team drive substantial additional growth," added Helen Chiang, a Managing Director of American Securities.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison, LLP served as legal counsel to Conair and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to American Securities with respect to the transaction. Sawaya Partners LLC and PJ Solomon acted as financial advisors to Conair with respect to the transaction.

About Conair

Based in Stamford, CT, with operations worldwide, Conair is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded personal care and small kitchen appliances, cookware, hairbrushes & accessories, cosmetic bags, and travel accessories. For more information, visit www.conair.com.

About American Securities

Based in New York with an office in Shanghai, American Securities is a leading U.S. private equity firm that invests in market-leading North American companies with annual revenues generally ranging from $200 million to $2 billion and/or $50 million to $250 million of EBITDA. American Securities and its affiliates have approximately $23 billion under management. For more information, visit www.american-securities.com.

