Conair Leverages Amazon Prime Day to Launch a Fresh, New Look

STAMFORD, Conn., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conair is empowering shoppers to "Be the Pro" with their immersive Amazon brand store and bold new image. Launching in time for Prime Day, the brand built on the zeitgeist of "self-care" and blogger culture to roll out new product lines and reintroduce the diverse offerings under the Conair umbrella.

Conair recognized Prime Day as the ideal opportunity to put a fresh foot forward. The brand worked with its eCommerce AOR (Agency of Record), Scrum50 to develop a strategic platform based on Amazon shopper behaviors in the health, beauty and hair fashion appliance categories. "Our strategic and creative approach to driving product conversions can be vastly different based on retailer, category and brand. It's not a one size fits all," says Stacy Thomson, VP of eBusiness at Scrum50.

"We've always been on trend with our innovations. Now we'll be ahead of the trend when it comes to how customers like to shop," said Robin Linsley, VP of Marketing at Conair. "The beauty and style industry changes quickly," Linsley said. "That's why it's so important to develop and go live with great ideas at the speed of life."

The Conair and Scrum50 teams partnered to quickly develop a creative platform, including the design, photography, development and launch of a premium brand store for more than 300 products in less than 90 days. Now they're at the ready to make a splash on Prime Day.

"eCommerce is just as much a marketing channel as it is a sales platform," said Thomson. "So many brands have yet to realize the power of ecommerce-shopper-driven content in building awareness and boosting conversion."

About Conair

In 1959, Conair built its business on the first "pistol grip" hair dryer—revolutionizing hair care. Today, it's a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of personal care, grooming, health and beauty products; premium kitchen electrics, tools, and even cookware. www.Conair.com

About Scrum50

Scrum50 is the first-born agile marketing agency combining world-class strategic creative with efficiency. In addition to Conair, Scrum50 has built successful eBusiness programs for Mondelēz, Luxury Beauty and Fragrance Players, Gerber, Welch's, Revlon, Elizabeth Arden and more. www.Scrum50.com

SOURCE Conair

