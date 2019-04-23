Conan O'Brien, Kelly Rowland, Lea Michele, Jidenna, Elizabeth Banks, Patton Oswalt, Eva Longoria, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Jesse Williams, Usher, Yvonne Orji, Elaine Welteroth, La La Anthony, John Legend and Don Cheadle to join Former First Lady Michelle Obama at Reach Higher's 2019 College Signing Day
WASHINGTON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reach Higher announced that Conan O'Brien, Kelly Rowland, Lea Michele, Jidenna, Elizabeth Banks, Patton Oswalt, Eva Longoria, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Jesse Williams, Usher, Yvonne Orji, Elaine Welteroth, La La Anthony, John Legend, Don Cheadle among many to join former First Lady Michelle Obama, University of California and nearly ten thousand college-bound students for College Signing Day and the 5th anniversary of Reach Higher. The event will take place on UCLA's campus on May 1st.
College Signing Day celebrates high school seniors and transfer students choosing to pursue higher education at a professional training program, a community college, a four-year college or university, or the military, and continues Mrs. Obama's efforts to inspire young people to pursue their education past high school. This is the sixth College Signing Day that she has celebrated with Reach Higher.
The University of California will co-sponsor the event that will include a line up of actors, musicians, athletes, students and many more. Musical performances by Pentatonix and Bebe Rexha will highlight the event, and La La Anthony will serve as host.
Livestream will be available on Better Make Room's Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will be open to the press.
Celebrities joining the 2019 celebration include:
- Aureylian, Twitch Creator
- Jidenna, Artist
- Pentatonix, Musical Group
- Usher, Artist
- La La Anthony, Actress
- Baby Ariel, Influencer
- Tala Ashe, Actress
- Elizabeth Banks, Actress
- Alisha Boe, Actress
- Anquan Boldin, Football Player
- Don Cheadle, Actor
- Demario Davis, Football Player
- Andra Day, Artist
- Nina Dobrev, Actress
- Billy Eichner, Actor and Writer
- Jay Ellis, Actor
- Ray Fisher, Actor
- Juliana Harkavy, Actress
- Hannah Hart, Entertainer and Author
- Andre Ingram, NBA G League Player
- John Legend, Artist
- Eva Longoria, Actress, Director and Activist
- Keiynan Lonsdale, Actor
- Vella Lovell, Actress
- Jes Macallan, Actress
- Bailee Madison, Actress
- Laura Marano, Actress
- Sonequa Martin-Green, Actress
- Rodney McLeod Jr., Football Player
- Lea Michele, Actress
- Anne Munition, Twitch Creator
- Josh Norman, Football Player
- Conan O'Brien, TV Personality
- Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks Player and WNBA Champion
- Yvonne Orji, Actress
- Patton Oswalt, Stand-up Comedian
- Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks Player and WNBA Champion
- Bebe Rexha, Artist
- Adam Rippon, Skater
- Evan Ross, Artist
- Kelly Rowland, Artist
- Nicole Scherzinger, Artist
- Ashlee Simpson Ross, Artist
- Nia Sioux, Influencer
- Elaine Welteroth, Journalist
- Jesse Williams, Actor
In addition to the national College Signing Day event in Los Angeles, thousands of events are planned in every state across the country by schools, communities, students, and organizations committed to helping students pursue higher education. UC's eight other undergraduate campuses will hold simultaneous events. This is the fifth anniversary of the Reach Higher Initiative, which Mrs. Obama launched at a College Signing Day event in San Antonio, Texas in 2014.
Mrs. Obama encourages people across the country to join her in celebrating College Signing Day by wearing their college apparel and sharing the importance of higher education on social media using #CollegeSigningDay and #BetterMakeRoom.
WHO: Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Conan O'Brien, Kelly Rowland, Lea Michele, Jidenna, Elizabeth Banks, Patton Oswalt, Eva Longoria, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Jesse Williams, Usher, Yvonne Orji, Elaine Welteroth, La La Anthony and Don Cheadle
WHAT: Reach Higher's College Signing Day
WHERE: UCLA's Pauley Pavilion, 301 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90095
WHEN: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 11AM PT
Media space is limited. Members of the media interested in applying for credentials must do so HERE by April 26 at 5:00 p.m. PT. Please direct all questions to press@reachhigher.org
About the Reach Higher Initiative
Reach Higher, started by former First Lady Michelle Obama during her time at the White House, works to inspire every student in the U.S. to take charge of their future by completing their education past high school, whether at a professional training program, a community college, a four-year college or university, or in the military. Reach Higher continues to help underrepresented students navigate the college-going process by raising awareness about helpful tools and resources; meeting students where they are and tailoring technical assistance to meet their unique needs; and building the capacity of the school counseling profession. The Reach Higher Initiative now lives at The Common Application, a non-profit membership organization dedicated to access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. For additional information about Reach Higher and the Common App, visit reachhigher.org and commonapp.org.
About the University of California
The University of California is the state's premier public research university with 10 campuses, five medical centers and three affiliated national laboratories. It has more than 227,000 faculty and staff, educates 280,000 students, and has more than 2 million alumni living and working around the world. The scale of its research and academic reach make it an engine for economic and social mobility in California and the nation, and its activities contribute than $46B to the state's economy each year.
