Conanicut-backed Capstone partners with RPE to grow its IT Services Platform

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. and MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Process Engineering, LLC ("RPE"), a leading supply chain IT consulting firm, has joined forces with Capstone Integrated Solutions LLC ("Capstone"), a full-service software and technology services company, on the IT Services Platform created by Conanicut Capital. Both RPE and Capstone have grown up in the retail sector and today provide complementary tech-enabled solutions across a growing list of enterprise-level customers, providing the platform a broader offering of IT services and capabilities.

"RPE has decades of experience within supply chain systems such as merchandising, planning, allocation, assortment, and replenishment working with best-in-class retail and wholesale customers on their complex system needs," said Rob Henneke, president, RPE. "The new partnership with Capstone will provide both RPE and Capstone the opportunity to cross-sell our collective IT services into a growing base of customers."

"Providing enterprise-level customers with top-tier, differentiated solutions without losing that boutique, subject matter expertise is the goal of each of our organizations," said Eli Burstein, president, Capstone. "Our organizations' past success has been a function of our expert practitioners who deliver for our customers every day. That cultural alignment will continue to drive our SME-driven focus and provide our customers a greater breadth of services to propel their unique digital realization journeys."

"Our original thesis for the platform was to find growing, specialist (channel and sector) IT services firms, like Capstone and RPE, that through cross-platform relationships could be much more relevant to their customers' digital challenges," said Jared Paquette, Managing Partner, Conanicut Capital. "It starts and ends with the expert-level specialists. We look forward to ongoing growth investments for the platform as well as finding similar-minded firms that can provide additional complementary services to the growing IT Services Platform."

With support from Conanicut Capital, this partnership between RPE and Capstone is an integral next step in the platform's long-term strategy to deepen its broad, scalable set of IT capabilities across implementation, development, consulting, and managed services. Conanicut plans to identify future strategic opportunities for partnership to further scale the platform and drive value for clients and employees.

About RPE

Transforming more than 25 years of IT software experience into practical services and solutions, RPE is dedicated to helping retailers and wholesalers increase sales, improve profitability and enhance the customer experience. Bringing added value to every project, our trusted consultants are recognized for their expertise and experience helping clients improve processes and systems to deliver products across multiple channels in the most efficient way possible. Services include Strategic IT Planning, Process Improvement, Project Management, Package Selection, Systems Implementation, Integration and Interfaces, Software and System Upgrades and Modifications. A secure Data Center provides Cloud, Hosting, Systems Management, Disaster Recovery, High Availability and Backup and Data Recovery services. www.rpesolutions.com

About Capstone

Capstone is a full-service software and digital services company delivering premium engineering, cloud native, and AI solutions. The team consists of industry experts, deeply skilled in designing, building, and supporting custom software solutions. Vigilantly outcome-obsessed, Capstone provides its customers a complete breadth of services from experience design to full lifecycle software development to managed services and support. www.capstone-is.com

About Conanicut Capital

Conanicut Capital is a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on the business services sector with backing from family offices. Conanicut focuses on being the first to partner with business owners and management teams of exceptional service-based companies to assist these companies in reaching their full potential with a particular interest in buy-and-build platform strategies. www.conanicutcap.com

SOURCE Capstone Integrated Solutions