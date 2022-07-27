Concarlo Therapeutics Hires Vadim Shepel as Chief Business & Operating Officer, Completing Build-out of Company's Core Executive Team

Senior Leader Brings Deep Biotech and Pharmaceutical Industry Experience

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concarlo Therapeutics ("Concarlo"), a pre-clinical biotech company whose mission is to dramatically improve outcomes for patients with drug resistant cancers by creating transformative therapies that control the p27 target, has hired Vadim Shepel as Chief Business & Operating Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Shepel will lead all aspects of Concarlo's business strategy, including business development, finances, operations and investor relations. He joins Concarlo from BeiGene where he was the Senior Director of New Market Development. Previously he spent five years at Pfizer where he was the Director of Strategy and Consulting in the Vaccines and Hospital Business Units. Mr. Shepel reports to Dr. Stacy Blain , Concarlo's Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

Building a high performing team that can translate scientific innovation into commercially viable therapeutics is key to saving more lives among those who are diagnosed with cancer. Advances in precision oncology have made the outlook for people with cancer more hopeful than ever. Through molecular profiling and genetic sequencing, medical professionals are now matching patients with the treatments that stand the highest likelihood of success. Yet, despite this great progress, more than 600,000 patients continue dying each year in the U.S. from cancer.

"Vadim is a highly talented executive who will help drive Concarlo's business strategy and operations and he will play a critical role in the development of our business," said Dr. Blain. "He joins our world-class leadership team which will enable us to achieve our vision to create a world of possibility, hope and time by making cancer a treatable, manageable and survivable condition."

"I believe that addressing drug resistance is one of the most pressing issues in cancer care and the next paradigm shift in oncology. I am thrilled to join Concarlo's team, work alongside renowned experts from across scientific disciplines, and bring the company's transformative therapy to patients," said Mr. Shepel.

Concarlo has assembled an experienced team of purpose-driven leaders in science and business, including:

The company has also created a Business Advisory Board comprised of a number of highly regarded leaders, including:

Professional Biography of Mr. Shepel:

Vadim Shepel joined Concarlo Therapeutics in July 2022 as Chief Business & Operating Officer, reporting to Dr. Stacy Blain, the company's Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer. Previously he was Senior Director of New Market Development at BeiGene, a global science-driven biotechnology company. Prior to that Mr. Shepel spent five years at Pfizer, most recently as Director of Strategy and Consulting in the Vaccines and Hospital Business Units.

Earlier in his career Mr. Shepel served in a number of roles with the Clinton Health Access Initiative where he worked on expanding access to HIV and Malaria medicines across Sub-Saharan Africa through partnerships with local governments, pharmaceutical companies and multilateral organizations such as the WHO, United Nations and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He began his career in the financial services industry, with investment roles at First New York Securities and BNP Paribas Fortis. Mr. Shepel earned his BA in Economics with a Minor in Computer Science from New York University.

About Concarlo:

Concarlo (www.concarlo.com) is a preclinical biotech company whose mission is to transform the treatment of all drug-resistant cancers by leveraging the unique characteristics of the p27 target. The company is female-founded and led, with a team of world-class scientists, drug developers, and scientific advisors. Despite many important advances in precision oncology, drug-resistance remains one of the major reasons for the more than 600,000 cancer deaths in America each year. Concarlo is harnessing decades of research and experience to clean up what precision oncology leaves behind by targeting a unique cellular pathway. We are driven by our vision of creating a world of possibility and time, where cancer is a treatable, manageable and survivable condition.

SOURCE Concarlo Therapeutics