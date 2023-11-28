ConceiveAbilities Celebrates Milestone Achievement: Surpassing One Million Ounces with the Milk Bank Challenge

News provided by

ConceiveAbilities

28 Nov, 2023, 07:45 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConceiveAbilities, a groundbreaking surrogacy agency dedicated to supporting individuals on the journey to building families, proudly announces the outstanding success of its Milk Bank Challenge. Surpassing an ambitious 2023 goal of 1 million ounces, due to the generosity of more than 1,000 lactating and giving women, the initiative has already achieved this remarkable milestone.

Continue Reading

The original target for 2023 was one million ounces of donated breast milk for local milk banks nationwide. Through the 2023 MilkBankChallenge, the contributions of 1,200 women resulted in a total donation of 1,064,000 ounces to over 50 local milk banks.

Founder Nazca Fontes expressed gratitude, stating, "When we set the goal of one million ounces, it seemed lofty, but I never doubted the generosity of these amazing women and their willingness to make such an impactful gift."

Since its launch in June 2022, the #MilkBankChallenge has inspired more than 1,800 women to donate an astonishing 1.7 million ounces of breast milk. ConceiveAbilities' team members, including Lacie Vigil who contributed 1,160 ounces, have also actively participated. Vigil adds, "Donating breast milk is something that I am so proud of. There is no better feeling than knowing that a baby was fed because of my decision to donate."

Lexi Berry, a three-time surrogate, shared her experience, "I just sent in my 43rd cooler to Preemies Milk Bank. Between both of my surro journeys, I have donated just about 34,000 ounces."

The #MilkBankChallenge was initiated by ConceiveAbilities to address the urgent need for milk banks to replenish their supply during the infant formula shortage that reached a crisis in 2022. The overwhelming success of the challenge prompted an elevation of the 2023 goal to one million ounces.

ConceiveAbilities sees lactation as an important component of its All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package, recognizing the significance of the fourth trimester in postpartum recovery. The #MilkBankChallenge aligns with the organization's commitment to sharing valuable information for women during their fourth trimester, including resources on lactation.

To continue this impactful journey until December 31, 2023, the community is urged to share this link on #GivingTuesday, encouraging lactating women to join in donating their breast milk surplus to support infants in need.

