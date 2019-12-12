ConceiveAbilities® Expands Leadership Team to Meet Growing Demand for Family Creation Services

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of surrogates for families wanting children is up significantly in recent years, accounting for more than four percent of all embryo transfers (IVF), according to the "Assisted Reproductive Technology Fertility Clinic Success Rate Report 2017," released in October by the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion's (CDC) Division of Reproductive Health.

To meet this increasing need for surrogates and egg donors, Chicago-based ConceiveAbilities (www.conceiveabilities.com) added four top executives to its leadership team during 2019. The agency's support includes surrogate and donor vetting and matching assistance as well as mental health, legal, financial and nursing services through offices in Denver, Colorado; New York City; Dallas and Houston, Texas; and San Jose and Irvine, California.

Joining H. Ron Davidson, III, whose position as Vice President of Sales was announced in March 2019 are: Boris Vaisman, Chief Operating Officer; Gina-Marie Madow, Director of Legal Services; and Karin Daly, Chief Marketing Officer.

"Adding these four accomplished executives to our team helps to reinforce our company as the market leader and position us meet an expanding need for our services," said Founder and CEO Nazca Fontes. "Our growing leadership team reflects an increased acceptance of surrogacy and egg donation as a means for creating a family."

As Vice President of Sales, Davidson has significant experience in the infertility sector. He was the former COO of Reproductive Biology Associates and was a founding partner and the CEO of the largest egg bank in North America, My Egg Bank.

Vaisman, as an Operating Partner at V Capital Holdings, LLC acquired and served as CEO and Board Member of Louisiana-based Rotating Solutions, Inc. His previous roles include Director of Finance and Operations at Clover Health in New York, as well as Director of Acquisitions and Integrations at Sensata, a Bain portfolio company.

Madow, who earned her Juris Doctorate from the Massachusetts School of Law, spent 12 years at Circle Surrogacy, assisting thousands of clients with all aspects of their surrogacy and egg donation journeys. She architected a matching program that helped more than 1,200 intended parents and surrogates.

Daly has more than 17 years of experience in health care marketing, including executive positions at Royal Philips and Philips Healthcare, where she served for more than a decade as Vice President, Global Brand Management in Amsterdam and in Boston. She also held executive marketing positions at UChicago Medicine and Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

