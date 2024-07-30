ConceiveAbilities Launches #EmpowerNursesChallenge to Combat Compassion Fatigue and Reward Dedicated Nurses

CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConceiveAbilities , a leading surrogacy and egg donation agency, is proud to announce the launch of the #EmpowerNursesChallenge , an initiative designed to combat compassion fatigue among nurses and show appreciation for their tireless dedication and care. Through this challenge, nurses can earn rewards, including self-care baskets worth $100 each, while sharing their strategies for resilience and emotional well-being.

The Heart of Healthcare



Compassion fatigue impacts nurse well-being and care quality, highlighting the need for supportive resources. Post this Nurse Teale Kelley shares how she has been affected by compassion fatigue and how she builds compassion fatigue resilience. Nurses are the primary providers of hospital patient care and deliver most of the nation’s long-term medical care. Moreover, nurses are the single most trusted professional among a wide array, with 78% of us saying that they have high or very high levels of honesty and ethical standards. Nurses have held this distinction for over 20 years.

Nurses are the backbone of the healthcare system, providing essential care, advocacy, and emotional support to patients. With nearly 4.7 million registered nurses nationwide, they play a critical role in patient care and are often the first line of support for individuals facing significant health challenges. The importance of nurses extends beyond clinical skills. Nurses give comfort and compassion to patients and families during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives. This unwavering dedication often comes at a cost.

Understanding Compassion Fatigue

Compassion fatigue , the emotional and physical exhaustion resulting from continuous empathy and caring for others, is taking a significant toll on nurses. It is particularly prevalent among nurses who support patients through traumatic experiences, such as infertility, which can be as distressing as a diagnosis of cancer or heart disease. Compassion fatigue not only affects nurse well-being, but also impacts the care delivered by nurses, highlighting the need for resources to build compassion fatigue resilience.

The #EmpowerNursesChallenge

ConceiveAbilities recognizes the incredible work done by nurses who support patients through the emotional and physical challenges. To show gratitude and raise awareness about compassion fatigue, they are launching the #EmpowerNursesChallenge. Through this initiative, ConceiveAbilities will donate 100 self-care baskets, each worth at least $100, to the nurses you know and love.

How to Participate

Support the nurses in your life and help them combat compassion fatigue by following these simple steps:

Share the Link: Enter your email at EmpowerNursesChallenge to get your personalized share link. Spread the Word: Share your link with the nurses you know and admire through email, social media, or any other method. Once they click through your link and enter their email address, both you and the nurse will earn a $5 reward. Create and Share: Nurses create and share a video on social media about how they combat compassion fatigue. Tag @ConceiveAbilities in their post. Submit the Entry: Nurses email [email protected] with the original video, the link to their social post, and their contact and professional information. Receive Rewards: The first 100 nurses to share their videos will receive a self-care basket worth at least $100 .

The #EmpowerNursesChallenge runs until September 30, 2024, or until the first 100 baskets are distributed. Join the #EmpowerNursesChallenge to show gratitude to the nurses in your life by participating in this challenge today.

About ConceiveAbilities

ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy Agency is committed to empowering women to find their purpose and create meaningful change in their communities and beyond. Surrogacy is a powerful means to do so.

