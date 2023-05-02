ConceiveAbilities Launches Leading Northern California Surrogate Compensation Package

ConceiveAbilities surveyed 600 experienced surrogates, including women throughout the Northwest, to learn more about what matters most during a surrogacy journey. Here are their top five priorities:

Matching with the right intended parents The right amount of pay without any hassles or receipts Free legal support to ensure contract is fair and valid Peace-of-mind insurance coverage at no cost with no out of pocket expenses Expert guidance through the surrogate IVF process preparing for embryo transfer

We listened and responded with our new and improved All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package - the first and only program of its kind - featuring:

Our proprietary Matching Matters process that creates the most compatible match possible and ensures a surrogate is an equal partner in the surrogacy process, sharing important decisions with the Intended Parent.

The most comprehensive surrogacy compensation package on the market. First-time surrogates can earn up to $72,000 with our limited time bonus.

with our limited time bonus. Our Life Simplicity Promise™ which includes a dedicated match manager coordinating expert legal, insurance and IVF support throughout the entirety of her surrogacy journey.

As the Director of Operations of Natural Resources All Families Foundation , a non-profit Pregnancy Childbirth and Parenting center in San Francisco, Bobbi Williams sees the joy that having a child brings to new parents everyday. "The gift that surrogates give to those building a family is incalculable. This sacrifice and selflessness deserves an equal measure of support and guidance throughout the surrogate journey. By taking into account the surrogate's priorities and crafting a comprehensive care and compensation program to meet them, ConceiveAbilities is showing their commitment to both the emotional and physical well-being of those giving so much of themselves to others."

Surrogate Leslie Worthen is currently on her second surrogacy journey and is committed to helping more women understand surrogacy with her book Mrs. Daisy Helps a Family Grow . "ConceiveAbilities has been there every step of the way, from sign-up to postpartum. I can contact them at any stage of my journey and get comprehensive support from many areas of expertise. They took the time to make the best possible match (even when I sent them a long want list) and walked me through the legal, insurance and financial package, ensuring it was hassle-free and fair to both parties. Through the preparation for embryo transfer, they kept me connected to the fertility clinic to safeguard the best possible outcome. I feel like I am a real person to them and not just a file on someone's desk. That is why I chose Conceiveabilities out of all the agencies I looked into."

ConceiveAbilities is grateful, on this Mother's Day and every Mother's Day, for Natural Resources All Families Foundation, Leslie Worthen, and all the amazing surrogates and other professionals who help women bring new life into the world.

