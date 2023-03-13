ConceiveAbilities' #MilkBankChallenge Announces One Million Ounce Goal for 2023

CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConceiveAbilities Egg Donor & Surrogacy Agency is thrilled to once again support milk banks across the country with the #MilkBankChallenge. The goal? One million ounces of donated breast milk. Every qualified woman donating to their local milk bank will earn a $250 gift card for their time and expenses.

In 2022, over 500 women joined the Milk Bank Challenge and donated nearly 650,000 ounces of breast milk to milk banks across the nation. ConceiveAbilities Egg Donor and Surrogacy Agency is continuing their support to help replenish milk banks from the infant formula supply by renewing the #MilkBankChallenge. Women can learn more on how to help us reach our one million ounce goal and earn $250 to help with pumping expenses and time at conceiveabilities.com.

The infant formula shortage unfortunately is not over and support is still needed. "We have enormous gratitude for the women who joined the 2022 Milk Bank Challenge who, together, donated almost 650,000 ounces of breast milk to milk banks across America," shares ConceiveAbilities founder Nazca Fontes .

"Collaborating with ConceiveAbilities #MilkBankChallenge to save the littlest lives among us, has been one of the biggest successes of our past year. Mothers' Milk Bank of San Jose couldn't be happier to partner with them to reach another milestone of 1,000,000 ounces! With this precious resource of human breast milk, we can continue to support families helping other families in the biggest way," says interim Executive Director Cristal Ciancutti.

Mothers' Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes Marissa Grossenbach adds, "Not only is ConceiveAbilities generously rewarding our families who donate their excess milk, they are also supporting our ongoing mission to expand access to donor milk and save tiny lives."

Every ounce of donor milk makes a profound impact. Because one ounce of breast milk can feed a NICU baby for an entire day, last year's donations helped a remarkable number of families. Lenna Gregory with Denver's Mothers' Milk Bank appreciates that more people are learning about milk donation through ConceiveAbilities, "Nonprofit milk banks provide safe, screened human milk for the most fragile infants, and we always have a need for new donors of this precious resource." ConceiveAbilities is ready to support even more needy infants with the goal of attracting 1,500 women donating to 2023's one million ounce goal.

There are two ways people can join this year's 2023 Milk Bank Challenge. First, everyone can be a #MilkBankChallenge Champion and earn rewards by sharing a customized link to text, email and share on their social channels with potentially lactating women. For each person in their community who enters their email to learn more about the Milk Bank Challenge, they will both earn a $5 reward.

Second, lactating women can donate breast milk to their local milk bank. Even small donations can make a profound impact and every donor receives a $250 gift card for their efforts. Learn more about joining the #MilkBankChallenge on ConceiveAbilities.com.

ConceiveAbilities is a leading surrogacy agency with over 25 years of experience building families. With their innovative All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package that includes top surrogate pay and a proven Matching Matters process, ConceiveAbilities is a top agency for surrogates and parents alike.

