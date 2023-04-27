ConceiveAbilities Releases Ultimate Illinois Surrogate Compensation Package

Surrogates Weigh-In On What Matters Most

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the most experienced surrogacy agency, ConceiveAbilities has been empowering Illinois women to become surrogates for over 25 years. Headquartered in Chicago , these women have the advantage of access to Illinois' finest doctors and professionals in surrogacy.

The decision to become a surrogate is a life changing choice. Being a surrogate is more than a labor of love; it takes a profound commitment that requires comprehensive support.

Illinois surrogate Michelle English shares her experience as a surrogate. "ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy Agency is truly an amazing program that supports their surrogates and intended parents and I'm so proud and grateful to be a part of their family.”

We honor all of the selfless women who answer the call to become surrogates by giving the ultimate Mother's Day gift. Through their generosity, more women can and will celebrate motherhood.

We surveyed 600 experienced surrogates, including women from Illinois, to learn what mattered most in their decision to move forward with surrogacy. Here are their top five priorities:

Matching with the right intended parents The right amount of pay without any hassles or receipts Free legal support to ensure contract is fair and valid Peace-of-mind insurance coverage at no cost with no out of pocket expenses Expert guidance through the surrogate IVF process preparing for embryo transfer

We listened and responded with our new and improved All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package - the first and only program of its kind - featuring:

Our proprietary Matching Matters process that creates the most compatible match possible and ensures a surrogate is an equal partner in the surrogacy process, sharing important decisions with the intended parent.

The most comprehensive surrogacy compensation package on the market. First-time surrogates can earn up to $72,000 with our limited time bonus.

with our limited time bonus. Our Life Simplicity Promise™ which includes a dedicated match manager coordinating expert legal, insurance and IVF support throughout the entirety of her surrogacy journey.

Chicago Family Doulas is a full service doula agency providing families throughout the entire Chicagoland area with professional, compassionate and personalized support. Anna Rodney, Owner and Founder of this outstanding agency, commends how the All-In Program supports surrogates and says, "Not only does it offer protection and guidance for the surrogate, it also offers the highest compensation package for a surrogacy journey. ConceiveAbilities is like no other in the industry. They are truly thought leaders and we are excited to be aligned with them."

Michelle English , currently an Illinois surrogate, has always dreamed of helping another family through surrogacy. "ConceiveAbilities has made this a dream experience. Their All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Program is the most comprehensive and clear-cut program I have seen and it allows my family to feel well supported with clear expectations. ConceiveAbilities is truly an amazing program that supports their surrogates and intended parents and I'm so proud and grateful to be a part of their family."

ConceiveAbilities is grateful, this Mother's Day and every Mother's Day, for Chicago Family Doulas, Michelle English, and all the amazing surrogates and other professionals who help women bring new life into the world.

