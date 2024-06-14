Concentra Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

ADDISON, Texas, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. ("Concentra") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Concentra intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "CON."

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Mizuho, RBC Capital Markets and Truist Securities are acting as joint book-running managers. Capital One Securities, Fifth Third Securities and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as co-managers.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, or email: [email protected]; and BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, email: [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investor inquiries:

Joel T. Veit

717-972-1100

[email protected]

