Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market, Update 2019 - Global Market Size, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2030

Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) capacity is estimated to increase significantly from 5.6 gigawatt (GW) in 2018 to 22.4 GW in 2030 following significant capacity additions by China, Chile and countries in Middle East North Africa (MENA) region. The prospects of the global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market are bright with improved efficiencies, energy storage, cost reduction through competitive bidding and the development of PV-CSP hybrid systems.

The Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) industry added around 601 megawatt (MW) annual capacity in 2018 with projects being operational in countries such as Morocco, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.China added around 200 MW of Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) capacities in 2018 which is almost seven times its cumulative installed capacity at the end of 2017.

China Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market gained momentum after the announcement of 20 Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) projects as part of the first batch of demonstration projects, which will get a feed in tariff (FIT) of RMB1.15/kWh ($0.172/kWh).

Chile will be another major country, which will have significant Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) capacity additions during the outlook period.The Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market in Chile is mainly driven by its goal to achieve 20% renewable of the national energy mix by 2025.

In order to achieve its goal, the country held a series of technology neutral auctions through which the average tariff plummeted from $129/MWh in 2013 to $32.5/MWh in 2017.

In Middle East Africa (MEA), countries such as Morocco, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel will play a major role for Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) development during 2019-2030.Morocco had set a plan to source 2 GW from solar power by 2020.

The country plans to set up and implement sustainable Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plants to cover 42% of Morocco's power needs by 2020.On the other hand, the UAE is promoting solar through auction mechanism.

In July 2017, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) received four bids for the fourth phase of the 200 MW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar project.

The global CSP market is on a revival mode with reducing cost of generation through auction mechanism and hybrid PV-CSP. CSP with thermal storage will gain prominence due to increasing demand for reliable and stable power.

"Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market, Update 2019 - Global Market Size, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2030", is the latest market analysis report that offers comprehensive information and understanding of the CSP market. The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market. It explains the key drivers and challenges affecting the market and provides data covering historic and forecast average capital cost, market size, installed capacity, installed capacity share by technology type, project status and electricity generation, globally and in five key Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) markets - US, Spain, India, Morocco, and South Africa.

The report also provides information on key owners and developers in some of the major countries.The report also covers five upcoming Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) markets as well as other countries where Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) has its presence.

Emerging countries covered in the report include - China, Israel, Chile, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Australia, Italy, Egypt, Algeria, Turkey, Mexico, Greece, Germany, France, Iran, Thailand, Portugal and Brazil.

The report analyses the solar thermal market.

- Market study at global level and for five key countries such as US, Spain, India, Morocco and South Africa.

- Coverage of the key growth drivers and challenges related to each country's CSP market, analysis on project status and competitive environment.

- Historic (2010-2018) and forecast data (2019-2030) for cumulative and annual installed CSP capacity

- Average capital cost and market size for the 2010-2018 period, and forecast for the 2019-2030 period.

- Segmentation on cumulative installed capacity based on region / state and technology type such as compact linear Fresnel, power tower, parabolic trough and parabolic dish reflector.

- Upcoming CSP countries such as China, Israel, Chile, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia are covered in the report.

- A brief overview, installed capacity and generation trends, key drivers, restraints and challenges and information on policy support for CSP is covered for upcoming countries.

- The report also provides a brief snapshot on the status of CSP market in countries such as Australia, Italy, Egypt, Algeria, Turkey, Mexico, Greece, Germany, France, Iran, Thailand, Portugal and Brazil.

