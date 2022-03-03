Concentrating Solar Collectors to Record 10.34% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | 53% of the growth to originate from APAC| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the " Concentrating Solar Collectors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " is expected to increase by USD 3.88 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 12.1%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The global concentrating solar collectors market is characterized by the presence of numerous large, medium, and small-scale manufacturers. Most large and established players in the market have extensive sales and distribution networks across the world, while small players are concentrated in regional markets.

Top Concentrating Solar Collectors Market Players

Ariston Holding NV

Canadian Solar Inc.

CENTROTEC SE

Conserval Engineering Inc.

DIMAS SA

First Solar Inc.

Grammer Solar

GREENoneTEC Solarindustrie GmbH

Himin Solar Co. Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

juwi AG

Kingspan Group Plc

Linuo Paradigma Co. Ltd.

Nobel International EAD

Ritter Energiem

Solar Module SA de CV Av

SUNRAIN

Sunshore Solar Energy Co.Ltd.

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Viessmann Werke GmbH and Co. KG

Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Regional Market Outlook

53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Growing energy demand and increase in pollution from greenhouse gases (GHG) in developing nations such as China and India have resulted in a shift in focus toward renewables, such as wind and solar, for power generation. The tremendous growth of the solar power industry in APAC is expected to boost the concentrating solar collectors market in the region. China, India, Thailand, and Australia will be the major markets for concentrating solar collectors in APAC during the forecast period. The regional market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, primarily due to large-scale vaccination drives, the gradual decline in COVID-19 cases, and the resumption of the construction industry.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Concentrating Solar Collectors Market Driver:

Advanced route optimization strengthening shippers, LSPs, and carriers:

There has been a gradual change in the energy mix in the past decade. The competitive cost of generating electricity and low carbon emissions from renewable sources has increased investments in renewable energy across the world. The shift in focus toward renewable sources of energy is increasing investments in the energy industry. This will drive the growth of the global solar energy sector, which, in turn, will propel the growth of the global concentrating solar collectors market during the forecast period.

Concentrating Solar Collectors Market Trend:

Development of Smart Cities:

Most of the advanced and emerging economies are paving way for smart cities equipped with solar solutions. Governments of these economies have been backing smart city construction projects with intensive funding. For instance, Horizon 2020 was the largest European Union Research and Innovation program with nearly USD 89.12 billion of funding available for over seven years (2014- 2020) in addition to private investments. Horizon 2020 also funded several concentrated solar power projects such as competitive solar power towers (CAPTure) that produce heat by concentrating solar radiation. Thus the emergence of smart cities will influence the market positively.

Concentrating Solar Collectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ariston Holding NV, Canadian Solar Inc., CENTROTEC SE, Conserval Engineering Inc., DIMAS SA, First Solar Inc., Grammer Solar, GREENoneTEC Solarindustrie GmbH, Himin Solar Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., juwi AG, Kingspan Group Plc, Linuo Paradigma Co. Ltd., Nobel International EAD, Ritter Energiem, Solar Module SA de CV Av, SUNRAIN, Sunshore Solar Energy Co.Ltd., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Viessmann Werke GmbH and Co. KG, Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

