Concentric AB Acquires Own Shares

Any acquisition of shares will take place before the annual general meeting 2019 and shall cover no more than 4,003,110 shares, i.e. 10 per cent of the total number of shares in Concentric. The shares will be repurchased at a per-share price within the stock market price interval registered at any given time, such interval being the interval between the highest purchase price and the lowest sales price. The acquisitions will be managed by an investment firm or financial institution which makes its trading decisions in relation to Concentric's shares independently of and without influence from Concentric.

For information on the implementation of the share repurchases, please see www.nasdaqomxnordic.com. Repurchase of shares will not be press released separately, unless mandatory disclosure obligations apply.

The total number of shares in issue is 40,031,100, whereof 197,787 own shares are held by Concentric at the time of this press release. In addition to this, 188,020 shares have been transferred to an Employee Share Ownership Trust during 2017-2018. Including these shares the company's holdings is 385,807 shares.

For further information, please contact Lennart Lindell, +46(0)766-104004

