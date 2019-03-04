Concentric AB Annual Report for 2018 Published

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concentric AB Annual Report for 2018 has been published today on www.concentricab.com 

Annual Report 2018

For further information, please contact Lennart Lindell, +46 (0)766-104-004

