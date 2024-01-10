Concentric AB appoints Dr Roger Ingemey as Senior Vice President Hydraulics Division

REDDITCH, England, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has appointed Dr Roger Ingemey as Senior Vice President Hydraulics Division. The appointment of Roger from 1 February 2024 will be pivotal in executing the Group strategic plan, to deliver profitable growth in the hydraulics division aligned to our electrification strategy, and driving productivity improvements through the Concentric Business Excellence program.

Roger holds a PhD in Physical Chemistry from the University of Duisburg-Essen.

Martin Kunz, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented, "We are delighted that Roger is joining the Group. Roger brings a wealth of international leadership experience with a focus on adopting practices of continuous improvement, driving profitable and sustainable growth and implementing leadership development initiatives. With a track record of achieving commercial and operational excellence, Roger will be a key member of the Group Senior Leadership Team."

"I would like to express our sincerest thanks to Fernando Palmero, who will hand over the SVP responsibilities to Roger during the next months."

