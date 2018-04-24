Concentric AB Appoints Philip Broad as Vice President of Sales for Enginesin Europe and Asia

Philip Broad is appointed Vice President of Sales in Europe and Asia for Engine Products. Philip holds a B.Eng (Hons) in Systems Engineering and has over 20 years of experience in the commercial vehicle marketplace both on and off highway, in business development, programme management and sales leadership. He has lived and worked from a Central European base for the last 15 years for Honeywell Turbo Technologies in Switzerland where he held the position of Global Business Manager for Turbochargers. Philip has a proven track record of winning large, profitable contracts in the commercial vehicle market. David Bessant, Senior Vice President of Concentric AB said, "With his knowledge of our customer base, his strong focus on results combined with his coaching leadership style, Philip will work with his team to develop our customer account mapping; identifying new opportunities with customers, products and markets and securing additional programmes with our existing customers."

