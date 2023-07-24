Concentric AB high voltage fans to supply thermal management solution for hydrogen electric power generators

News provided by

Concentric AB

24 Jul, 2023, 02:15 ET

REDDITCH, England, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric has been awarded a strategically important prototype order for its high voltage electric fans by a market leading major OEM, who is extending its operations into the development and manufacturing of mobile and stationary hydrogen electric power generation. This business nomination, valued in excess of 1 million SEK, serves as a testament to the Concentric's market leading technology and the pivotal role it plays in the ongoing green transition. This new business nominations for the company, highlights the growth experienced by Concentric in the field of energy systems, a key focus area highlighted in the recent Capital Markets Day.

The strategic importance of this prototype order extends beyond its immediate financial value, signifying Concentric's successful venture into a market with high potential for sustainable energy generation. By working closely with an industry-leading OEM, Concentric will not only strengthen its position within the energy systems market, but also contributing towards a broader shift to sustainable power sources. According to a recent report by Markets and Markets, Hydrogen power has emerged as a clean and sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuel-based generators and the global hydrogen power generation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2027.

"This award underlines our commitment to grow our existing, technologically leading products in energy systems. This new end market has similar application requirements as the markets we traditionally operate in and the integration of high voltage fans represents a significant advancement in the mobile hydrogen power sector. This innovation ensures optimal performance and improved operational efficiency, enabling the generator to meet demanding power requirements whilst ensuring optimal safety." says Martin Kunz, President & CEO of Concentric AB.

For further information, please contact: Lynne McCarthy (Media Contact) at
Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Concentric AB

Also from this source

Concentric AB clinches supply contract extension in North-American electric bus segment

Invitation to a press and analyst conference call for the presentation of Concentric's Second Quarter 2023 Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.