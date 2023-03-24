Concentric AB publishes Annual Report for 2022
Mar 24, 2023, 04:48 ET
REDDITCH, England, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB published today the Annual Report for 2022 on www.concentricab.com and is available in both Swedish and English. The Swedish Annual Report is also available in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).
Link to Annual Report 2022
https://www.concentricinvestors.com/_downloads/AGM-2023/Concentric_AR2022_ENG.pdf
Link to ESEF Report 2022 (in Swedish)
https://www.concentricinvestors.com/_downloads/AGM-2023/Concentric_AR2022_SWE.zip
This disclosure contains information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 8.00 CET on 24 March 2023
For additional information please contact Marcus Whitehouse, telephone +44-121-445 6545
SOURCE Concentric AB
